Saturday evening Match of The Day running order now announced by Gary Lineker

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.20pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are six matches in total.

This is twenty seventh round of Premier League matches and some big results at both ends of the Premier League table.

Some high quality matches and 12 goals featuring in the six Premier League fixtures.

The Newcastle United game against Crystal Palace had plenty of action, at least at one end of the pitch…

Yet it is second last in the running order tonight.

Gary Lineker confirming that the Match of The Day running order of matches tonight is:

Chelsea v Tottenham

Leicester City v Manchester City

Burnley v Bournemouth

Southampton v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Remaining weekend fixtures:

Sunday 23 February:

Wolves v Norwich City (2pm)

Man Utd v Watford (2pm)

Arsenal v Everton (4.30pm)

Monday 24 February;

Liverpool v West Ham (8pm)

