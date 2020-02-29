News

Saturday evening Match of The Day running order announced now by Gary Lineker

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.25pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are six matches in total.

This is the twenty eighth round of Premier League matches and some big results at both ends of the Premier League table.

Some high quality matches and 13 goals featuring in the six Premier League fixtures this weekend so far.

No surprises as to where the Newcastle v Burnley match is in the running order tonight.

Gary Lineker confirming that the Match of The Day running order of matches tonight is:

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Burnley

Norwich City v Leicester City

Remaining weekend fixtures:

Sunday 1 March:

Everton v Man Utd (2pm)

Tottenham v Wolves (2pm)

(Aston Villa play Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday (4.30pm kick-off), which has led to a reduced Premier League programme this weekend.

