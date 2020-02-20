News

Salomon Rondon answers in interview: ‘If Newcastle made me the offer, I’d definitely come back’

Fair to say that when Rafa Benitez brought in Salomon Rondon, Newcastle fans wondered what was happening.

They understood the Newcastle manager was being starved of transfer funds by Mike Ashley (a £20m+ profit on transfers in and out in summer 2018) but what could this loan striker from relegated West Brom bring to the party?

With Ashley refusing to let Rafa buy Rondon, the move had dragged on forever, only just before the Premier League season started did Benitez finally get the striker he wanted, even than having to agree to Dwight Gayle going out on loan the other way just to get Salomon Rondon on a year long deal.

You have strikers that you know you are going to love, Alan Shearer the most obvious.

Then you have the surprise packages such as Salomon Rondon.

He arrived unfit due to no real proper pre-season and then with added injury problems, it was November before we really saw him properly fit and raring to go.

Salomon Rondon scoring 11 goals in his last 26 Premier League games for Newcastle United, add in seven assists in his time at NUFC and no surprise he was named Newcastle’s player of the season.

In a new interview, Rondon says ‘of course I would have signed’ when asked what would have happened if Mike Ashley had agreed to an offer been made of a permanent deal.

That of course wasn’t the case as Ashley of course had his own agenda, forcing through the £43m (the price Mike Ashley says was paid) for Joelinton.

Salomon Rondon talks about how excited he was when getting a phone call from Rafa Benitez asking if he wanted to sign for Newcastle United and even though it was just a loan deal, he was desperate to come.

As for the future: ‘If Newcastle made me the offer, I’d definitely come back!’

In football, and with Newcastle United, you can certainly never say never. However, that ship has surely sailed now and whilst Mike Ashley owns the club, he definitely won’t be revisiting the idea of buying Salomon Rondon, especially with the whole bigger story of him now desperate to be proved right in forcing Rondon out and buying Joelinton.

I think the one year Salomon Rondon experience was one of our best one season only experiences as Newcastle fans.

Gini Wijnaldum did well and was a very good player who has gone on to great things, Loic Remy (scored 14 goals in 24 PL starts for NUFC) was very likely a better striker…but Salomon Rondon really got Newcastle United and the fans, which is what made it so different.

A few extracts from an excellent Salomon Rondon interview with The Athletic:

Leaving Newcastle United:

“It’s about decisions and it wasn’t my decision.

“If Newcastle had offered me a deal, if they’d said ‘Do you want to stay here?’, then of course I would have stayed.

“To be honest, last season was the best I’ve ever had.

“Not just because I scored goals, but because everything around me was so right, from the school of my children, to the city, the people, my family being happy. I was working really hard in every training session to be in the team and I did everything properly for that. I was playing. Everything was perfect.”

Joining Newcastle:

“I was in Miami on my holidays when Rafa first called me.

“I turned to my wife and whispered, ‘Oh my God, it’s Rafa Benitez!’ I said — very cool — ‘yes, hello Rafa, hi, how are you?’ He told me he’d tried to buy me for Newcastle but instead they were going to get me on loan. I wasn’t worried; I just wanted to go. ‘Don’t worry Rafa, I’ll be there.’

“I put the phone down. And then I said to my wife, ‘ARGHHH! RAFA BENITEZ!’

A return to Newcastle United?:

“If Newcastle made me the offer, I’d definitely come back!”

