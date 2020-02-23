News

Roy Hodgson gutted to only beat Newcastle 1-0 after total domination – Says should have been 6 points

Roy Hodgson has been reflecting on Saturday’s win over Newcastle United.

The Palace boss having watched on as his players totally dominated the opposition.

Newcastle’s only two efforts on target from 25 and 30 yards that the Palace keeper comfortably saved.

At the other end though it was the usual story, as Martin Dubravka, defenders throwing themselves into last ditch blocks/tackles, opposition wasting chances and the woodwork saved Newcastle from a real hiding.

Steve Bruce having the cheek to point the finger of blame at Martin Dubravka for the loss in letting in the free-kick, rather than at himself for a dismal game preparation, team selection and tactics.

Roy Hodgson was ‘disappointed we had to suffer towards the end’, Palace should have been four or five up and as Hodgson says, when you are only 1-0 up in the final stages there is always the chance any team can fluke one chance/goal no matter how one-sided a game has been.

The Palace boss says that a Newcastle equaliser would have ‘knocked us for six’ and with Steve Bruce’s luck this season, it wouldn’t have been a massive surprise.

Newcastle (one win in eight) were up against the team with the very worst form (one win in eleven), yet Newcastle made them look like a very good team, apart from the finishing.

As Roy Hodgson points out, it would have been a double whammy, as Steve Bruce had serious luck when beating Palace with an 83rd minute goal from Almiron in December at SJP, when the visitors should have won comfortably.

The only thing stopping Newcastle being relegation favourites is the combination of so many fortunate points picked up previously, allied with now teams at the bottom finding it impossible to win games and close that seven point gap.

At the moment it is difficult to see where the next win, or even goal, is coming from for Newcastle United.

Roy Hodgson:

“It was hard to lose three in a row, especially when in the last two we were hard done by.

“We dominated the game but I am disappointed we had to suffer towards the end.

“When it’s 1-0 they are never out of the picture.

“It’s our first win in 2020.

“It was vitally important and had we conceded in the last few minutes it would have been disastrous.

“That would have knocked us for six.

“But it’s a win that moves us up the table and away from the relegation zone. We never lost sight that this would be a dogfight and we wanted to stay ahead of the curve on that.

“It is a very important game and we have to try and reproduce this performance because we are not going to be safe until such time when the gap between us and the team lying third from bottom is so great, they can’t catch us.

“Even the most ardent Newcastle fan would be hard pushed to say Crystal Palace were lucky today.

“We were desperately unlucky at Newcastle, losing 1-0, if fortune had been kinder we would have had six points (from Newcastle this season).

“Jordan Ayew had a wonderful game. He comes off a little bit disappointed. He wants to score goals.

“He knows that if he is ever going to be regarded as a top, top striker people are going to look at his goalscoring record.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t allow that type of thing to get him down in any way because what he is doing for the team is immeasurable, really.

“But it would’ve been nice if he had capped that performance with a goal or maybe two goals, and then I think he would be bouncing around even more than I’m sure he is at the moment because he’s a team player and he knows how much this victory meant to us as a team.

“We rate Patrick van Aanholt very highly – we know what level of technical ability he has, both in our open play and from set-pieces.

“When he takes the responsibility, for example today, with Luka (Milivojević) not playing through illness, he said to me: ‘I’ll take a penalty if you want me to.You can trust me.’

“That’s the sort of confidence I like to see in a player and the sort of confidence I would have in him, because I know what level of technical ability he has.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

