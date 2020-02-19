Videos

Rolando Aarons finds back of the net twice for Motherwell – Watch it here

An eventful one for Rolando Aarons on Tuesday night.

The Newcastle loan winger finding the back of the net twice (watch below) and yet ending up on the losing side.

It was a Scottish Cup fifth round replay, Motherwell at home to St Mirren.

A disastrous first half saw Aarons’ loan side go in 4-1 down at the break.

However, Watts pulled one back on 57 minutes to make it 4-2.

Then on 73 minutes Rolando Aarons got his first Motherwell goal, a superb low cross from the right became a flukey goal as nobody got a touch and the ball ended up in the far corner.

Campbell made it 4-4 only a minute later but as often happens in such dramatic matches, the goals suddenly dried up.

After eight in 74 minutes, there were no more in the following 50+ minutes including extra time and added time.

St Mirren scored the first penalty only for the next four (two each) to be failures, before Rolando Aarons stepped up with a very cool execution (see below). That made it 1-1 on penalties but St Mirren eventually ran out 3-2 winners on spot-kicks.

You can go straight to Aarons’ finishes on 3.35 and 5.45:

Last night’s goal was only the third since scoring for Newcastle in the 5-1 win over Tottenham in May 2016, Rolando Aarons having scored once for Sheff Wed when on loan there last season under Steve Bruce and once for Wycombe Wanderers this season.

With one season left on his NUFC contract after this one, hopefully Aarons can sort a new club this summer on a permanent basis.

