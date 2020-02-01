News

Rolando Aarons completes deadline day transfer chain that saw Jarrod Bowen sold for £20m

Rolando Aarons is on his travels once again.

The 24 year old winger heading out on his fifth loan since January 2018.

Newcastle United confirming Aarons’ departure to Motherwell as the final bit of business of the January transfer window.

Deadline day seeing Hull City sell (supposed transfer target…) Jarrod Bowen to West Ham for £20m, Hull then buying James Scott from Motherwell, with the chain completed as Rolando Aarons heads to Motherwell on loan.

Hopefully this will be a more productive loan for the Newcastle player who still 17 months left on his Newcastle contract.

Only six league starts at Hellas Verona in Italy, eight league start with Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic, five at League One Wycombe and six at Championship Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who spent the first half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at League One side Wycombe Wanderers, has linked up with Steve Robinson’s men for the remainder of this term.

Aarons, who made his United debut in 2014, has made 27 appearances for the Magpies, scoring four times.

In recent seasons, the former England Under-20 international has spent time on loan at Hellas Verona in Italy, Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic and at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Aarons’ most recent loan stint saw him play 13 times for Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys, netting twice for the third tier outfit.

He could make his debut for the Well in their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston at the Almondvale Stadium on Saturday afternoon.’

