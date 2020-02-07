News

Reported Carla DiBello is working on the Newcastle United takeover deal – Bloomberg

A new report on Friday regarding a potential Newcastle United takeover, states that Carla DiBello is working on the deal.

The report comes from Bloomberg, who specialise in delivering business and market news.

The American media company has its headquarters in New York and they say that people with inside knowledge of the proposed takeover, have told them that entrepreneur DiBello is working alongside Amanda Staveley, ‘advising’ on the Saudi proposed acquisition of Newcastle United.

As always, impossible to separate fact from fiction in many updates/claims on a potential Newcastle United takeover.

Maybe the most interesting aspect of this latest claim is that once again it is media in the United States that are putting these reports out, with The Wall Street Journal having broken the original (latest!) Newcastle United takeover tale.

Bloomberg report:

‘Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is working with a socialite friend of Kim Kardashian West to secure its latest deal.

Carla DiBello, an entrepreneur who’s close to the reality television star, is advising on the Public Investment Fund’s proposed acquisition of Premier League soccer team Newcastle United, people with knowledge of the matter said.

DiBello is working on the deal alongside British financier Amanda Staveley, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. She may also keep an ongoing advisory role if the Newcastle United acquisition goes through, one of the people said.

A consortium backed by PIF is in talks to buy Newcastle United from British billionaire Mike Ashley for about 340 million pounds ($440 million), people with knowledge of the matter have said. Ashley has been struggling to offload the team in recent years, and it’s unclear whether he will accept the offer.

PIF, led by Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is a key part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the Saudi economy away from its dependence on oil. It manages about $320 billion of assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.’

