Report reveals Hoffenheim one of 7 highest net transfer profits in the world thanks to Newcastle United

A new report has shown Hoffenheim riding high in a table regarding transfer activity.

The CIES Football Observatory have looked at the financial balance for transfers carried out by clubs worldwide during the last two transfer windows.

Basically the money paid out on signings less the price of players sold, giving a net profit or loss for the past 12 months (summer 2019 and January 2020 windows).

Riding high in the list of profit makers are Hoffenheim, who made the seventh largest profit on transfers in this time period.

The German club made a profit of €69Million (approx £61m). This was due to spending €65Million and selling players for a total of €134Million.

Their biggest sale?

Hoffenheim made a total profit of €69Million and when you consider they banked €47Million (£40m) from Joelinton alone, you can see how well they have done on trading. Mike Ashley actually insisted that the price was €51Million (£43m) for the Brazilian who he ordered NUFC had to buy regardless of the price.

Hoffenheim finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season and are currently seventh this time, whilst Newcastle have got one Premier League goal for their £40m/£43m outlay.

Most positive (net profit) transfer balances (€ Million), covering summer 2019 and winter 2020 transfer windows:

Most negative (net spend) transfer balances (€ Million), covering Summer 2019 and winter 2020 transfer windows:

As you can see, seven of the fifteen highest net spenders are from the Premier League, including Aston Villa who only have Real Madrid above them!

As well as the usual suspects you once again have Brighton’s owner once again doing everything he can to push his club on.

Maybe the most interesting though is Sheffield United.

Many people thinking they had shown minimal ambition in terms of spending on players, when actually quite the reverse is true.

Sheffield United have a net spend on players this season of £64m (77m euros), which is more than Mike Ashley has allowed (Approx £60m) over these three seasons at Newcastle since promotion.

Whilst Ashley refused to allow any players to be bought in this latest January 2020 window, Sheffield United paid £20m for exciting 21 year old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. The promoted club now fifth and only two points off the Champions League places.

Wonder if there is any connection between showing ambition in the transfer market and success on the pitch…?

