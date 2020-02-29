News

Reagan Thomson debut helps young stars to derby win – Newcastle 3 Sunderland 1

Reagan Thomson made his Newcastle United debut on Friday night.

Signed in January from Queen’s Park (read below), a derby match was the first showing for the young midfielder.

Newcastle United Under 18 taking on Sunderland at Whitley Park, as they came from behind to win only their second home game of the season so far.

The Mackems taking a shock lead just after the quarter of an hour mark.

Newcastle levelling after half an hour through Dylan Stephenson, who netted from a Joe White corner.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute with a low first time effort that Cole Kiernan rifled in from six yards.

Two quick goals after the break settled this derby, with another Joe White corner this time giving Nathan Carlyon the chance to give United the lead a few minutes into the second half. Then on 55 minutes it was Jude Swailes who settled any nerves with the third.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Reagan Thomson made his NUFC debut in front of a couple of hundred Newcastle fans, though the 16 year old midfielder couldn’t add to the scoreline.

The result means a derby double for the NUFC Under 18s, having won 2-1 on Wearside in September.

However, a pretty dismal season overall for the Newcastle United youngsters.

They have only won four of 16 league games so far and two of those were against Sunderland, who don’t have a single point and have conceded a massive 63 goals in only 15 matches.

If Blackburn pick up just one point from their two games in hand, it would leave NUFC with only Sunderland below them.

Here’s hoping that Reagan Thomson can help his new teammates put together a few more wins in the six league matches remaining in the Under 18’s North league.

League table after Friday night’s win:

Newcastle United 3 Sunderland 1

Newcastle United Under 18s:

Marshall, Oliver, Midgley, de Bolle (Carlyon 36), Swailes, Gamblin, Stephenson, Harrison, White, Flaherty (Thomson 75), J.Scott (Gilchrist 69)

The Mag – 17 January 2020:

Reagan Thomson has signed for Newcastle United.

Back in October it was first reported that Newcastle were interested in the young midfielder.

Subsequent media coverage had said that the teenager had decided to come to Tyneside rather than sign for Celtic or Rangers who were also chasing the Queen’s Park player.

Then on Tuesday night (see below), leaked photos appeared on social media indicating that Reagan Thomson had indeed signed for NUFC.

Now on Friday afternoon, the club have now confirmed that this is the case.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Scotland under-17 international Reagan Thomson has joined Newcastle United’s Academy on a scholarship contract, subject to international clearance.

The 16-year-old has signed from Scottish League Two side Queen’s Park, where he has made nine first team appearances this season.

Midfielder Thomson, who was with the Hampden Park club from the age of nine, has three caps for his country at under-17 level.

The Magpies fought off competition from clubs in both England and Scotland to sign the teenager, who told nufc.co.uk: “I just thought Newcastle is the place I want to be, a better place to come in my opinion. You look at boys like Sean and Matty Longstaff, and then young Tom Allan who came on the other night – hopefully in a few years, I can try and get in there.”

He added: “It’s good and it’s exciting, and we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks or few years.”

Academy Manager Joe Joyce said: “He’s an exciting prospect who has attracted a lot of interest from clubs both north and south of the border, so we’re delighted that he’s signed with us. It is a long term project but he’s been playing senior football in Scotland, which gives him a good advantage and a good starting point here.

“We’re very mindful that he will take a little bit of time to settle and we’ll look at that very carefully to make sure everything’s done properly for him right from the start.

“What he’ll want to do is get out on the training pitch, get out on the field and play football, and then we’ll see where we go in the next three to four weeks.”

The Mag – Tuesday 17 January 2020:

Reagan Thomson has signed for Newcastle United.

Still no official announcement from the two clubs but on Monday (13 January 2020), it was reported that the deal had finally been done.

It was first claimed in October 2019 (see below) that Newcastle United were leading the chase for the young Scottish midfielder.

There have been regular updates since then (see below) and the Scottish Sun appears to have been on the ball throughout with the progress of the deal.

On Monday they reported that a two and a half year contract had been agreed and that Queen’s Park would receive an initial payment of £50,000, though it is claimed that further payments will become due if the player progresses.

The 16 year old will initially join the Newcastle United development squad.

Rangers and Celtic were both keen to sign the promising midfielder but Reagan Thomson instead opted for St James Park.

Following the newspaper update yesterday, last night leaked photos then circulated of Reagan Thomson after having signed for NUFC.