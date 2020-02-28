Opinion

Quite outrageous the Mike Ashley spin/propaganda put out by Steve Bruce this time

This club is an absolute joke under Mike Ashley.

I know that is not exactly news but it just gets ever worse, week by week.

Made all the worse by the fact that the NUFC owner has reverted back to his ideal model of running the club.

As well as having Lee Charnley as the patsy/stooge ‘in charge’ of the club’ business side, Mike Ashley has appointed Steve Bruce to do the same on the football side of things.

The NUFC Head Coach willing to say absolutely anything that Ashley and his people put in his script.

On a run of one win in nine Premier League games and only seven goals in the last eleven, it is now a time to ditch the Rafa Benitz boring negative tactics apparently…

Typical of the slavish reporting was this:

‘Steve Bruce signals ‘new era’ at Newcastle United as he ditches Rafa Benitez’s tactics

Steve Bruce is ready to usher in a “new era” at Newcastle United.

Bruce plans to change system for tomorrow’s home game against Burnley after back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

United’s head coach had, reluctantly, used the defensive, counter-attacking tactics of Rafa Benitez, his managerial predecessor at St James’s Park, after taking charge last summer.’

Hang on, it is over nine and a half months since Rafa last took charge of a Newcastle match, how is anything his fault now? Last weekend in the shambles at Palace, five of the seven most forward players (leaving out Dubravka and the three centre-backs) were all brought in by Steve Bruce.

So Bruce brings in Joelinton, ASM, Bentaleb, Rose and Lazaro, yet it is Rafa’s fault what happened against Arsenal and Palace???

Steve Bruce has now had over seven month and 32 games, he has had three international breaks when he could have drilled the team to play ‘his way’, whatever that might be.

He also had the recent mid-season break when he could have worked on something new but chose instead to give the players a week off ahead of the Arsenal hammering.

This is Steve Bruce’s team and tactics that have produced only one win in the last nine Premier League games and shocking football all season.

The Mike Ashley / Steve Bruce propaganda is that if Newcastle now change to a back four and beat Burnley it is a Brucey masterstroke, whereas if they play a back four and get smashed by Burnley it will be because of Rafa somehow brainwashing the players. It is absolutely embarrassing the spin put on this by Ashley and his lackey(s).

It is also a total myth that Steve Bruce inherited a totally negative and defensive situation.

This was what happened in Rafa’s final 16 games at Newcastle United:

Only four clubs picked up more points than Newcastle’s 27 in the final four months of the season and only four scored more than Rafa’s NUFC team’s 26 goals in those final 16 matches last season.

Rafa’s team increasingly went on the attack towards the end of last season and absolutely no reason why Steve Bruce couldn’t have continued that. He had exactly the same players who produced that in the final four months of last season, apart from ASM and Joelinton to play instead of Perez and Rondon.

With all this media coverage today, all the journalists choose to ignore one other small issue…

Steve Bruce has never been an attacking style manager in the Premier League.

These were his managerial career stats in the Premier League (compared to other past NUFC managers/head coaches) before this current season kicked off:

As you can see, far more negative than the likes of Rafa Benitez and Kevin Keegan who both average 1.53 goals per game in their PL managerial careers, indeed Steve Bruce is even far more negative than McClaren, Pardew, JFK and Allardyce!

Steve Bruce averaged only 1.12 points per game in the Premier League and a miserly 1.03 goals per game in the top tier.

What we are watching this season is a typical Steve Bruce team, with nobody else to blame, apart from Mike Ashley and his other minions.

I have absolutely no doubt that if Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce relegated Newcastle this season, they wouldn’t be holding their hands up, instead it would 100% see them trying to blame Rafa Benitez, as well as the Newcastle fans I would guess.

This from the Shields Gazette was typical of the media on Friday after Steve Bruce’s pre-Burnley press conference:

Benitez switched to a back five in the Premier League, but Bruce has worked on a back four in training this week. He could also field two up front.

Asked about playing a back four, Bruce said: “It’s something we’ve talked about and worked on.

“In the top teams, how often do you see a team go to a back three? The big teams sometimes change every other week. It’s something that’s normal. It gives us another string to the bow, and we’ll see.

“Very early on, it was evident they were quite comfortable in what they had done before (with Rafa Benitez).

“The glaring facts are we don’t score enough, so we have to be more of a threat in the opposing half. If that’s a new era, then we’ll try. That’s been our Achilles heel all season. In the past, we were OK, but I think has waned a bit. We have to cause problems for the opposition.”

