News

Premier League form table ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Arsenal.

The form table not making great reading as we look ahead to Sunday’s match.

Newcastle having accumulated six points in the last six games, with a win and three draws, plus two defeats.

That places Newcastle United fifteenth in the Premier League form table.

Indeed, NUFC have only won one of their last seven Premier League matches, that dramatic but fortunate 1-0 win over Chelsea

As for Arsenal, they are tenth in the Premier League form table with one win, four draws and a single defeat.

It is the story of their season really, 13 draws in 25 PL games.

With only two victories in their last 17 PL matches, Arsenal desperate to start winning.

It looks to have draw written all over it but goals change matches and one day their near £200m attacking trio (Lacazette, Pepe and Aubameyang) will find their stride.

As for Newcastle’s £80m attacking trio (Joelinton, ASM and Almiron) interesting to see whether Steve Bruce allows them to play a little higher up the pitch, especially with new attacking wing-backs in Lazaro and Rose added to the mix.

Looking seven days ahead and Newcastle travel to Crystal Palace, a team at the very bottom of this Premier League form table.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Arsenal’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Burnley 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea 2 Arsenal 2

Arsenal 1 Sheff Utd 1

Palace 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 2 Man Utd 0

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0

Everton 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Everton 2

