Premier League clubs have voted and agreed to move Summer Transfer Window deadline once again

In 2018, the Summer Transfer Window was moved by Premier League clubs.

Instead of the end of August, the Premier League voted to change to just before the season started.

The idea said to be that this would then cause less disruption and unsettled players after the season had kicked off.

There was also clearly a belief that the other major European leagues would then follow.

However, whilst the Premier League have ended the Summer Transfer Window ahead of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, clubs in other European leagues and those around the world, have had the freedom to keep on buying PL players for weeks after the window had closed in England.

No sign of those other European leagues following the Premier League’s lead.

On Thursday, a meeting of Premier League clubs has taken place and had a vote on changing the Summer Transfer Window deadline.

Sky Sports report that to nobody’s great surprise the clubs have voted to return to the old system, with the window open to the end of August.

Presumably this will be implemented immediately for summer 2020.

Sky Sports break the news:

‘PL moves transfer deadine to September 1

Premier League clubs vote to change transfer deadline

Premier League clubs have decided to change their summer transfer window to bring it back in line with the rest of Europe.’

