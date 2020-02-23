Transfer Rumours

Premier League club want Allan Saint-Maximin if lose star player in summer – Report

Allan Saint-Maximin has been the one real bright spot for Newcastle United this season.

He has only one Premier League goal and one assist this season, still struggling to add a regular end product.

However, the potential is clearly there and in Steve Bruce’s ultra-negative defensive set-up, Allan Saint-Maximin is almost always the only threat, if any, to the opposition.

That was seen yet again in another woeful Bruce production at Crystal Palace, the only attacking ‘strategy’ for the others players to give the ball to the French winger and hope he does something.

As has become a regular thing, the opposition yesterday doubled and even trebled up on Saint-Maximin, knowing there was no other threat.

Now news comes that another Premier League club are set to bid for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, if they lose their star player.

Adama Traore has turned his own dribbling talent and potential into an end product at Wolves and is attracting attention both from other Premier League clubs and from abroad.

The Mail report that the £70m+ rated winger is attracting the attention of a host of clubs, with even Real Madrid and Traore’s former club Barcelona looking at the winger.

The now 24 year old Traore managed just one goal and one assist in the Premier League last season but with 21 PL starts so far this season, he is a constant danger and has already got four goals and seven assists in the top tier this campaign.

The similarities are striking, both in playing style and potential that could turn into end product for ASM.

Allan Saint-Maximin is just over a year younger and has only that one PL goal and one PL assist this season BUT is a most obvious like for like replacement if Wolves did lose Traore.

Sadly, as a Newcastle fan you could just see all too clearly this happening. Wolves getting £70m+ and Mike Ashley loving the idea of possibly doubling his money on Allan Saint-Maximin in the space of a year, never mind what it might do to the team/squad.

Ashley was happy to bank £30m for Ayoze Perez as he forced out Rafa Benitez and allowed the only two goalscorers to leave, making no attempt whatsoever to try and keep Rondon and Perez. Determined to carry out his laughable plan of paying £43m for Joelinton and the PR stunt purchase of permanently injured Andy Carroll to replace them, with the latest patsy/stooge head coach happy to wave them in and pretend he’d had a say in signing them.

Nobody blamed Ayoze Perez for wanting to go to a club like Leicester who have ambition on and off the pitch, investing in the infrastructure, third in the Premier League and set for Champions League football next season.

Likewise, who could blame Allan Saint-Maximin if he went to Wolves?

Leaving the no ambition, on and off the pitch, Mike Ashley Newcastle United to join a club that are also investing on and off the pitch to show their ambition. Looking great in the Europa League this season and if they win at home to Norwich on Sunday, could be one point off the Champions League places.

Good luck to Wolves and Leicester, I don’t begrudge their fans enjoying watching their clubs having a go.

However, the reality that this is what Newcastle United are now, becoming a feeder club to the likes of these, is very difficult to take.

Under Mike Ashley’s ownership though, that is all we will ever be.

