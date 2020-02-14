Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal including three January signings

All eyes are now on the Newcastle team v Arsenal on Sunday.

United head to London on the back of an unbeaten eight game run, though that includes four games against League One opposition and only one Premier League win – the fortunate victory over Chelsea.

Nevertheless, everybody would settle for that unbeaten run becoming nine matches after Sundays game.

No reason why Newcastle shouldn’t come away with at least a point, as Arsenal have only won two of their lasts 17 Premier League matches.

So what is the best team selection to achieve that?

Well for Steve Bruce, it looks guaranteed that all three January signings will start on Sunday.

All three have come with the expectation/guarantee of playing every week and hopefully as ex/current Spurs players, it will help give both Rose and Bentaleb an extra incentive to do well at Arsenal.

Martin Dubravka will of course be in goal (his 76th PL start in a row for NUFC), whilst as for centre-backs, I fancy it will be Fernandez, Lascelles and Lejeune who play, probably our best three available defensive (if you know what I mean) centre-backs. A solid block that will hopefully help Steve Bruce play a little less defensively.

It might be tough on Yedlin and especially Ritchie but Lazaro and Rose look sure to start at wing-back, unless there is a very surprising change of formation.

Sean Longstaff did well at Oxford and in the absence of Shelvey is the only central midfielder capable of adding any attacking threat. However, I think Bentaleb and Hayden will play for sure, Bruce going for defensive solidity instead in the middle, with hopefully the two on-loan wing-backs then able to get more freedom to go forward.

Steve Bruce’s claims that Carroll and Gayle would be available for this match have predictably proved a fantasy, with the pair not even back in training this week, when the club released training images.

Muto might be available but no way he will get neat the team, so Joelinton, Saint-Maximin and Almiron will surely complete the eleven.

The above gives me this predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Three points would see Newcastle go above Arsenal and well on the way to ensuring survival for another season, with 34 points from 26 matches.

With Arsenal’s current struggles, if United get the first goal then maybe every chance of that first away win here since Carroll’s header a decade ago.

