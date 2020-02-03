Opinion

Predicted FA Cup fourth round replay Newcastle team v Oxford

All eyes are now on the Newcastle team v Oxford on Tuesday night.

A poor performance at home to Norwich on Saturday, Newcastle barely carried any goal threat to the side rock bottom of the Premier League.

Using very negative tactics and formation, Steve Bruce defended himself after that Norwich game by saying his side aren’t capable of trying to dominate any Premier League team, even if they are bottom of the table.

At his Monday morning pre-Oxford press conference, Steve Bruce confirmed that there were no new major injury worries but that there would be nobody coming back from injury either.

So basically a case of the same players to choose from as per the Norwich game.

Meaning ruled out are Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and Andy Carroll.

The NUFC Head Coach did state though that Lejeune, Schar and the Longstaff brothers will all start at the Kassam Stadium.

Martin Dubravka played at Rochdale whilst Karl Darlow has played in the two cup matches at St James Park, my money is on Dubravka starting.

After the Norwich match, Bruce also stated that he was worried as Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t seem to be 100%, so I think there must be every chance of Christian Atsu getting a game with no other obvious alternatives.

As for a third centre-back to go with Lejeune and Schar, I would think a choice of Lascelles or Fernandez, with the NUFC captain favourite to play.

Neither Lazaro or Rose were signed in time to be eligible for this game, so Yedlin and Ritchie seem set to start again.

The NUFC Under 23s are playing away at Swansea on Monday afternoon and when the team and subs were announced, both Tom Allan and Ludwig Francillette weren’t involved. They look likely to instead travel to Oxford with the first team but a place on the bench at best you would expect.

The above gives me this predicted Newcastle team v Oxford:

After Tuesday there is a 12 day gap before Arsenal away, so here’s hoping for a positive result so we can ‘enjoy’ our mid-season break with still dreams of Wembley…

