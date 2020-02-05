News

Police now ask for help in tracking down ‘Windmill Willy’ from Oxford v Newcastle goal celebration

The finale of the Oxford v Newcastle FA Cup fourth round replay had it all.

A drama filled match saw the Magpies quickly go two up inside half an hour, only for Oxford to score two late goals to take the tie to extra time.

Only four minutes remained of the game when Allan Saint-Maximin picked up the ball on the left.

ASM jinked inside beating a number of players before lashing home an unstoppable winner.

However, he has now had to share the headlines with a Newcastle fan who introduced a new goal celebration.

Tops off if you love the Toon and even shoes off, is now old hat.

Instead this fan in front of the BBC1 TV cameras got his penis out and waved it about.

The comedy element complete when it incredibly happened to coincide with a ‘Viagra’ advert showing directly in front of the NUFC fans at pitchside.

Amusingly, West Brom made reference to the Newcastle fan ‘helicoptering’ (as apparently it is referred to), the Baggies reminding Newcastle supporters that ‘The Hawthorns is a windmill-free zone’…

West Brom official announcement:

‘Confirmation of our FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle United.

We would like to remind Newcastle supporters The Hawthorns is a windmill-free zone.

Newcastle have taken up their right to a 15 per cent allocation of The Hawthorns capacity which means the Smethwick End will only be available to visiting fans.’

However, the Shields Gazette have now revealed that the police have asked for help in identifying ‘Windmill Willy’ after his goal celebration with an NUFC spokesperson telling the newspaper:

“We are aware of footage showing the clearly inappropriate actions of a supporter during the closing stages of Tuesday night’s Emirates FA Cup fourth round replay at Oxford United.

“We have been asked to assist the police in their efforts to identify the supporter in question and we will provide our full support.”

I know the police will be duty bound to get involved if somebody goes out of their way to complain but such a shame if something that was clearly spur of the moment and has given so many people a good laugh, ends up with the fan in question being punished in any kind of significant way. Such as through the courts and/or losing his season ticket/getting banned from St James Park.

Surely a simple warning such as ‘Whilst some (pretty much everybody!) people found it funny, if anybody in future copies this they will be prosecuted/banned’ should be the right line to take.

I do though look forward to the police and/or NUFC appealing to the fans for help in apprehending Windmill Willy and issuing a description: ‘We need your help, we are looking for a male, aged approximate 30-35 years old, brown/dark hair, wearing jeans and a white & blue/black coat, last seen with a…….in his right hand!’

