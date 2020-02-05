Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Oxford player ratings after dramatic 3-2 win

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Oxford player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 15 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 3-2 win at the Kassam Stadium.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

(Steve Bruce says Mike Ashley ‘delighted’ to reach FA Cup fifth round for very first time – Read HERE)

(Watch all 3 Newcastle United goals including cracking ASM winner – Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

(Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday night’s dramatic win – Read HERE)

