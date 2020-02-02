Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Norwich player ratings after the 0-0 draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Norwich player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 0-0 draw at St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 5 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(Alan Shearer refuses to discuss the biggest culprit in Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 shocker – Read HERE)

(Daniel Farke can’t believe Norwich didn’t win and jokes “Newcastle have so much quality up front” – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Watch the official match highlights here as NUFC get very lucky point – Read HERE)

(Usual shocking negative tactics from Steve Bruce against rock bottom club – Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Read HERE)

