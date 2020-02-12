News

Player says Steve Bruce was even worse than playing under Tony Pulis

An interesting comparison between playing for Tony Pulis and Steve Bruce.

Belgium international defender Ritchie de Laet having played under both managers.

At Stoke with Tony Pulis and then at Aston Villa in the two years when Steve Bruce was in charge.

The player saying he was appalled at the style of play under Pulis.

Ritchie de Laet saying when he was at Stoke: ‘It wasn’t football. I was just kicking it away to whoever was up there and saying, ‘Good luck!’

However, his experience of Steve Bruce was far far worse, stating: ‘The football was similar to Tony Pulis but at least Tony had a plan. I remember Steve would throw the ball into the middle in training and say, ‘Let’s play’, like we were under-nines. It was crazy.’

This to be honest pretty much reflects what we have seen at Newcastle United so far.

Apart from all out defence, there appears no plan whatsoever to try and attack and score goals.

The character of the players and a solid disciplined defence built by Rafa Benitez has somehow allowed Newcastle to stumble to 31 points, with exactly half of the paltry 24 goals coming from defenders.

However, there is absolutely nothing else of substance there.

As Ritchie de Laet says, Tony Pulis’ football was shocking to watch but at least there was a plan, under Steve Bruce the football is just as terrible but zero plan.

Most Newcastle fans fully aware that the outrageous luck enjoyed by Steve Bruce can’t continue.

Ritchie De Laet talking to The Athletic:

“Tony Pulis’s football wasn’t my kind of football. I didn’t enjoy the training sessions.

“One day we did a shape training session where the first 11 would face the reserves.

“I got the ball and started to run. I beat a couple of players and got a cross into the box. Tony stopped the session and said, ‘We don’t do that here. Just put it into the channel.’

“That was the point that I realised this was not for me. It wasn’t football.

“I was just kicking it away to whoever was up there and saying, ‘Good luck!’”

Playing for Steve Bruce at Aston Villa:

“It is a massive club but I never got going at Villa.

“The injury was a terrible time, then I couldn’t get into the side.

“Steve Bruce wasn’t my cup of tea.

“The football was similar to Tony Pulis but at least Tony had a plan.

“I remember Steve would throw the ball into the middle in training and say, ‘Let’s play’, like we were under-nines.

“It was crazy.”

