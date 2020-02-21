News

Paul Lambert disappointed to lose 34 year old to Newcastle United

Paul Lambert has been talking about losing one of his top coaches to Newcastle United.

On Thursday it was confirmed that Chris Hogg had moved to St James Park.

Hogg is from Middlesbrough and Paul Lambert said: ‘I think he has got a good way about him and a good guy gone on to pastures new. He has been here a number of years now and I’m pretty sure he’s from that way, from the North East, so he is going back home and those sorts of things.’

The Ipswich boss also acknowledging that the pull of a Premier League club was also a factor.

However, Lambert says that after the 34 year old’s departure he doesn’t want Ipswich Town to be a breeding ground that develops bright young coaches for other clubs.

Chris Hogg was joint manager of the Ipswich Under 23s and has been appointed as boss of the NUFC Under 23s.

He got off to a very decent start only 24 hours after starting the job, the Newcastle Under 23s beating Scunthorpe 6-2 in the Premier League Cup.

Paul Lambert talking about losing Chris Hogg to Newcastle United:

The Mag – 19 February 2020:

Newcastle United have raided Ipswich Town to fill a key management/coaching position.

An official club announcement on Wednesday revealing that Chris Hogg has been recruited.

This followed claims at the weekend (see below) that Hogg was on his way to NUFC.

Neil Redfearn walked out on Newcastle United in November after a disagreement behind the scenes.

Now after almost four months the club have finally got a new manager for the NUFC Under 23s/reserve side.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 February 2020:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Chris Hogg as lead player development coach for the club’s under-23 side.

Hogg joins the Magpies from Ipswich Town, where he was co-manager of the Tractor Boys’ under-23s.

The 34-year-old will take over management of the under-23 side from Ben Dawson, who will revert to his role as head of coaching.

Middlesbrough-born Hogg began his playing career at Portman Road and spent time on loan at Boston United before joining Hibernian in 2005.

The centre half spent six seasons at Easter Road, winning the Scottish League Cup in 2007 and the Hibees’ player of the year award the following year.’

