Oxford boss gutted after 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United: “I thought we outplayed them”

Steve Bruce thought Newcastle deserved the victory but Karl Robinson has a very different opinion.

The NUFC Head Coach claimed Oxford didn’t have a shot for Karl Darlow to save until the final 10 minutes and then the home side had a brief spell of superiority.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson on the other hand believes: ‘I thought we outplayed them. I don’t know what the stats are but I thought we dominated the ball. We created good chances, even in the first half.’

Maybe the truth is that it is somewhere in between those two polar opposites.

Karl Robinson maybe more on a mark with another comment when he declared: ‘We are a League One team and if you’re honest I don’t think you could tell which was which.’

If you take the game overall, Newcastle totally dominated the early stages of the match and were well worth their two goal lead, but as the second half progressed it was Oxford who were the better and more threatening team, arguably deserving their late goals that took the tie to extra time.

Little between the two teams in extra time apart from that quality from ASM to win it.

The stats certainly back up the idea there was little to choose between the two teams, both with 50% possession, Newcastle with more efforts on target (7-5) and Oxford with more shots overall (20 v 16) and more corners (6-4).

A game that could have gone either way, Oxford and Karl Robinson maybe the moral victors as the League One side for more than matching a Premier League team in many ways, but it is Newcastle in the next round.

Karl Robinson:

“I thought we outplayed them.

“I don’t know what the stats are but I thought we dominated the ball.

“We created good chances, even in the first half.

“I’m really proud of my players and the club and I think we have shown we can cope with the big nights.

“We are a League One team and if you’re honest I don’t think you could tell which was which.

“I am devastated.

“People who know me will know that’s going to hurt.

“I thought my players probably deserved more than they got tonight.

“What was surprising was their (Newcastle United’s) celebration.

“Everyone was (off the bench) on the pitch and that just shows you how far we pushed them.

“That is the ultimate respect.

“I don’t mind that because it shows how much it meant to them.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

