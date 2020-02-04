Opinion

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked David Punton to give us his match ratings after Oxford 2 Newcastle 3.

Newcastle United two goals up and cruising, only for late drama and two goals in the final minutes of normal time to level at.

Going into extra time Newcastle looked on the ropes but ASM with a quality winner.

David Punton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 7

Some good saves to keep us in it.

Yedlin – 6

A mixed night for him overall.

Schar – 7

Steady for most of the game.

Lascelles – 8

Showed good leadership on the pitch and got stuck into the battle.

Lejeune 6

Not too bad.

Ritchie – 6

Battled hard. Gave away the free kick that put Oxford back in the game.

Sean Longstaff – 8

Capped a decent display with a brilliant goal, putting recent poor form behind him. Should have scored two.

Matty Longstaff – 6

Never gave up.

Bentaleb – 6

Picked up a booking for an elbow but also showed good composure in centre midfield.

Will get better as he gets more minutes into his legs.

Joelinton – 6

Good goal. Missed a sitter too.

Hooked with a hip injury curtailing his night’s work. Jury remains out though.

Almiron – 7

Always a useful outlet. Flashes of brilliance here and there.

Subs

Saint-Maximin – 9

A dazzling display in extra time and capped it off with a stunning solo goal to win the cup tie when it looked like another miserable night.

Clark – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Atsu – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Hayden – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

(Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday night’s dramatic win – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @DavePunton

