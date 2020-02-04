Opinion

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday night’s dramatic win

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

If Newcastle were ever going to get to the fifth round they were never going to go the easy route…

Kevin Christie:

“Nice to make it as far as the 5th Round for the first time in the Mike Ashley era but it was a very poor result having been in control for so long.

“Our impotence and lack of adventure were depressingly apparent throughout – no movement, penetration or bravery in attack, just when it looked like we could walk a game for once and maybe even get a resounding win to help boost confidence.

“I don’t care what Steve Bruce says, they have been exceptionally lucky all season and play horrible, negative football.

“No fluency in attack or semblance of any plan at all once we cross the halfway line.

“We’re reliant on set pieces, flukey goals and last-gap defending every weekend to paper over the cracks and hide the sad truth that we play turgid, clueless football. So sad considering the fluent attacking play that was our trademark for so many years.

“Delighted for ASM but he was poor tonight until the goal and Atsu was indescribably bad after coming on too.

“Miggy ran himself into the ground once more but was painfully isolated as usual.

“Good to see Joelinton get his goal but his injury is a worry.

“Kudos to Longstaff too for his goal but he really should’ve sealed the win at 2-1 to spare us the misery of extra time.

“Credit to our away fans who were great yet again and I just hope for their sake that our trip to The Hawthorns in the next round isn’t as bleak and pointless as I currently imagine it being….”

Ben Cooper:

“An FA cup thriller. Five quality goals, extra time, the possession team have done us proud.

“It was so good the BBC even put the news back half an hour. Onwards to the fifth round.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“An uncomfortable night, I never thought that game was done.

“But they dug in a brutal extra time period and hit the counter well when Oxford tired.

“Harder than we wished but that is cup football sometimes, they feel even to better to win.

“Both Longstaffs were on top form tonight, although Sean should have killed the tie at 2-1 with that chance.

“I know this season is very odd and for large parts of it we have not played well, but one thing about this team – when they really need a result they generally get one.

“If we can sneak through at the Hawthorns who knows what could happen.”

GToon:

“Delighted with the win and with the performance of some of the players.

“Some of the players clearly need a mental and physical rest.

“I think if we are going to take the cup seriously then we need to include our best keeper too.

“I don’t understand the need to rest him compared to outfield players.

“Can I also apologise to the disgraceful BBC match commentary team for my team beating their “wonderful, fantastic “ Oxford and also say that if they are unsure of what to do with their “cup shock” then I’ve got a suggestion for them.”

Jamie Smith:

“And breathe…

“A pretty professional, solid performance was undermined by playing with no one up front after Joelinton’s injury.

“Absolutely undone by bottling it in the last ten minutes, with due credit to Oxford for keeping at it and scoring two great goals.

“With no presence up front I thought the introduction of Atsu gave a bit of impetus, United thankfully pulling themselves together to win it with a magnificent strike from ASM, more of them please?

“Let’s now forget about all this for best part of a fortnight.”

Steve Hickey:

“Some will say it was the drama of the FA Cup, I would correct them and say the drama of Newcastle United.

“We do make things difficult for ourselves don’t we?

“I think we are programmed to invite teams to come onto us, no matter how much domination is there.

“Some great goals and a typically infuriating Newcastle United performance.

“Just surprised they didn’t equalise in added time of extra time.

“Playing possession football we looked good and should try it more often!”

David Punton:

“A pulsating cup tie and let’s face it, we’ve sailed it close to calamity, but what a winner from Allan Saint-Maximin. A stunner.

“Much to be annoyed with. Some positives too.

“Been a lot doom and gloom about the place lately so at least we can say we have a rare appearance in fifth round after 14 years of trying.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“Relieved to still be in the competition but we really should have finished it earlier.

“That free kick changes the game.

“Extra time could have been anyones and it feels like we got away with it.

“On the positive side we scored three great goals and apparently we are in something called the FA Cup Fifth Round. What’s that?”

Nat Seaton:

“We can’t do things the simple way.

“We were in control for so much of the game but managed to end up with extra time.

“Thankfully ASM got us out of the mess we’d created by scoring a cracking goal to take us through to the the 5th round of the FA Cup.

“It feels good, it’s been a while….”

Brian Standen:

“Second go at writing this!

“Comfortable win….. wait a minute, what has happened.

“Needed some magic and got it from ASM who looked like he wanted to win it on his own!

“Some great confident performances until……..

“End of the day we won, move on!

“Nice to hear MA getting some verbal abuse also.”

Paul Patterson:

“How do you celebrate that?

“Bruce is a joke!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

