Outstanding Newcastle United loan midfielder stretchered off but texts his mam to say he’s okay

On loan from Newcastle United for the season, Dan Barlaser has been outstanding for Rotherham this season.

The 23 year old arguably their best player as the midfielder has driven them on to be top of League One with three quarters of the season gone.

Up against second top Coventry on Tuesday night, Rotherham took the lead first half, only to concede to the home side shortly after the break.

As the game headed towards a 1-1 draw that wouldn’t be the worst for the top two, the 73rd minute brought a potentially massive blow for the visitors.

Dan Barlaser going down in the 73rd minute after a blow to his ankle, stretchered off following lengthy medical treatment.

Obviously concerned about the injury, Rotherham boss Paul Warne was still hopeful after the game that the injury to the Newcastle loan star may not prove to be as bad as it originally looked.

Warne giving a few reasons for hope, saying: ‘he is not in any pain and rolling around with gas and air or anything.’ The Rotherham manager also stating that the physios are hopeful, whilst Dan Barlaser himself was texting his mam to say he was ok.

Great to see a Newcastle player doing well out on loan and hopefully the injury proves not serious.

Having turned 23 last month, maybe the Premier League and getting a chance at Newcastle will prove too much, assuming we stay up…

However, Dan Barlaser has put himself in a great position to potentially get a permanent deal at Rotherham and play in the Championship next season if they get promoted, or failing that maybe another Championship team will come in for the midfielder.

Very tight at the top of League One though, with only six points separating Rotherham at the top and Fleetwood (with a game in hand) in seventh.

Rotherham could do with Dan Barlaser back on the pitch ASAP.

Paul Warne on Dan Barlaser injury, speaking to the Yorkshire Post:

“He has done his ankle.

“He got a kick on one side but the pain is on the other.

“He will get scanned first thing (in the morning) and in a typical modern footballer sort of way, when I left the dressing room, he was laying on the bench and texted his mum to say he is ok.

“So he is not in any pain and rolling around with gas and air or anything.

“The physios are hopeful it might be too serious.

“In the first half, we were excellent and the team in the ascendancy and moved the ball quite quick.

“I did not think they contained us in the first half and I thought we were very good. We took the lead and could have scored another and had two good chances.

“But we said at half-time that we had done nothing yet and needed another 45 minutes of a similar intensity.

“I thought we were frustrating them. But to concede that goal with a quick free-kick out wide was hugely disappointing and I thought in the end, they thoroughly deserved a draw and they were better than us in the second half.”

