Official Premier League site belatedly recognises Federico Fernandez quality

Federico Fernandez has been superb this season.

Like many other Newcastle fans, I would definitely rate him as one of my top three NUFC players this season.

Federico Fernandez had to wait until the 10th Premier League game of the season to make his first PL start of the campaign and has been an ever present in league matches since then.

An interesting article (see below) on the official Premier League website extolling the centre-back’s virtues, telling Newcastle fans what they already know.

The article is for the purpose of their fantasy football set-up but of course the info is relevant for us all.

They say more fantasy football managers (11.000+) have bought Fernandez in recent day more than any other defender.

The piece points out that the Argentine international has been excellent at both ends of the pitch, with two goals & two assists, as well as helping NUFC to four clean sheets in their last 11 PL matches.

Another factor is that only one (Sheff Utd) of the next eight NUFC opponents are higher than 10th in the table at the moment, so at least in theory it looks a decent run of opponents.

Only problem with that is Newcastle have tended to struggle this season against lower clubs…

Official Premier League website write-up on Federico Fernandez:

The Newcastle United centre-back has been a big target for FPL managers during the mid-season player break.

Fernandez is the most-bought defender since last weekend’s Gameweek 26 deadline, with over 11,000 making a move for him.

Included in just 1.8 per cent of squads, he has the schedule to be a standout differential in defence.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), after their Gameweek 26 trip to Arsenal, five of Newcastle’s following seven matches score only two.

Six of those seven opponents are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Goal threat

Fernandez has been excellent at both ends of the pitch since earning his first start of the season in October’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has combined two goals and two assists with four clean sheets in that period, averaging 4.0 points per match when named in the Magpies’ starting XI.

And his defensive displays have helped him earn an additional 10 bonus points in his 16 starts.

Fernandez’s importance to Newcastle’s defence is highlighted by the underlying statistics.

The 30-year-old has made 146 clearances, blocks and interceptions, more than any team-mate.

As a result, he has claimed the maximum three bonus points on the last two occasions when Newcastle have recorded a clean sheet.

The Magpies’ schedule can help Fernandez bring in further hauls and reward his new owners for their foresight.

