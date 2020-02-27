News

Official Premier League analysis on Allan Saint-Maximin confirms what we all know

Interesting new independent analysis on Allan Saint-Maximin.

The official Premier League site looking at the Newcastle player’s stats ahead of Saturday’s game against Burnley.

Newcastle fans know with their own eyes that the French winger is the main (only?) threat.

However, this official PL analysis confirms what we are seeing.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

Their conclusion is that ‘The underlying numbers show Saint-Maximin is beginning to utilise his strengths in attack.’

They point out the following:

His 11 shots are more than any team-mate in his last four Premier League matches

While his eight chances created put him second for Newcastle.

His minutes per shot have quickened from 45.6 to 31.7

His minutes per chance created have improved from 63 to 44.

Basically, despite Newcastle United doing worse and worse as a team (one win in nine PL matches), Allan Saint-Maximin is improving all the time.

They also point out that five of the next six Premier League matches are against what looks beatable opposition, teams that are 10th or lower in the table.

As Newcastle fans obviously we all know that the team has struggled this season against clubs lower down.

No excuses for Steve Bruce now though, he has this run of matches against Burnley, Southampton, Villa, West Ham and Bournemouth (as well as Sheffield United).

So no excuse not to go more on the offensive and provide a far better platform for Allan Saint-Maximin especially.

Official Premier League site analysis on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Newcastle v Burnley:

The Newcastle United winger has started to find form.

Saint-Maximin’s two goals this season and one of his two assists have come in his last eight matches in all competitions.

He scored the opener against Sheffield United in December, while his strike in extra-time earned the Magpies an FA Cup fourth-round win over Oxford United.

The underlying numbers show Saint-Maximin is beginning to utilise his strengths in attack.

His 11 shots are more than any team-mate in his last four Premier League matches, while his eight chances created put him second for Newcastle.

That compares favourably with the Frenchman’s previous performances.

His minutes per shot have quickened from 45.6 to 31.7, and his minutes per chance created have improved from 63 to 44.

At a cost of just £5.4m, Saint-Maximin has the schedule to offer major value to FPL managers.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), four of Newcastle’s next six matches score just two.

They host Burnley on Saturday, and the Clarets have struggled on their travels recently.

Sean Dyche’s side have conceded 73 shots in their last four away matches, the third-worst record in the Premier League.

They have also allowed 40 shots in the box and 22 shots on target in those fixtures. Both of those totals leave them among the bottom five teams.

Saint-Maximin can profit from this and is a player to look out for this weekend.

