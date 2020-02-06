News

NUFC reveal whether West Brom v Newcastle United FA Cup fifth round game is on Live TV

An announcement from the Baggies on Wednesday stated that West Brom v Newcastle United would take place on Tuesday 3 March with an 8pm kick-off.

The home side’s announcement contained no details as to whether the game would or wouldn’t be selected for Live TV, or indeed whether a decision had yet been made.

Now on Thursday afternoon, Newcastle United have also confirmed that it is 8pm on Tuesday 3 March.

They also remind us that no replays from now on, so if drawing at 90 minutes it will be extra time and penalties if needed.

As for Live TV, NUFC state that the West Brom v Newcastle United game won’t be shown live on either BBC1 or BT Sport.

All ties in the FA Cup fifth round are to be played from March 3-5.

This is the full FA Cup fifth round draw in full below…

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Liverpool

West Brom vs Newcastle United

Derby vs Manchester United

Tottenham vs Norwich

Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round game at West Bromwich Albion will take place on Tuesday, 3rd March, with kick-off at 8pm.

The Magpies progressed to the last 16 of the competition for the first time since 2006 following a dramatic extra-time victory against Oxford United on Tuesday night.

As of this season, Fifth Round ties no longer take place over a weekend and will instead be played midweek. There will also be no replays, with all games heading to extra time and, if necessary, penalties to determine which side goes through in the event of a draw.

West Brom – now managed by former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic – are currently top of the Championship as they bid to return to the top flight after a two-year absence. The Magpies drew 2-2 on their last visit to the Hawthorns midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

Please note that the game will not be televised. Ticket information will be confirmed in due course.

