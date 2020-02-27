News

Now 5 Newcastle United players definitely unavailable for Burnley plus 3 unknowns

This week has seen two Newcastle United players return to full training.

Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey joining the rest of the squad, those that aren’t out injured anyway.

The club on Thursday afternoon releasing a gallery of training photos as well as some extra info.

From the Newcastle United official training update:

‘Jonjo Shelvey has trained with his team-mates this week – meaning he could be fit to face Burnley on Saturday.

The England international midfielder – who turned 28 on Thursday – is Newcastle United’s leading goalscorer this season, but a hamstring problem has sidelined him since January’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

He’s now pushing for a return to action, though, and will surely come into Steve Bruce’s thoughts for the weekend.’

Jonjo Shelvey featured prominently amongst the images from training but it must be surely just only in the balance as to whether he will be considered for the starting eleven on Saturday, despite the positive spin in the club update.

The midfielder last started a game six weeks ago in that win over Chelsea and indeed has made only that one start since the new year’s day defeat to Leicester.

Steve Bruce has insisted that he is now being cautious about rushing players back and especially against a physical hard working team like Burnley, I find it difficult to imagine Shelvey coming straight back in after this time out. I think that if he is deemed fit enough to be considered for the squad, it would make sense to keep him as an impact sub for the final half hour or so, if Newcastle are needing a goal.

Emil Krafth is in a similar position, he last played in the game at Everton three days after the Chelsea match, out injured since then I can’t see him being considered either for Saturday’s team, though in his case it is fitness and also the issue of whether he is Premier League level.

The third unknown for Saturday is Javier Manquillo, he has been out over eight weeks after injury in that home defeat to Leicester but should stand more chance of being available for Burnley than the other two. The Spaniard has been back in training two weeks now and is set to probably compete with DeAndre Yedlin for a start on Saturday.

Amongst those definitely out is Valentino Lazaro, suspended after his red card and opening up the opportunity for Yedlin or Manquillo.

He is one of five who appear to be definitely out.

Willems and Dummett are long-term injured and out for the season, whilst Thursday brought news of another left footed defender now out until next season. Widespread across the media that Ciaran Clark’s season has ended with the ankle ligament injury picked up at Arsenal.

Making up the five is that most elusive of characters, a fit Andy Carroll.

It is nine weeks since he last started a game, the home defeat to Everton, though he did play 28 minutes as a sub in the FA Cup at home to Rochdale. Still not back even training yet, the folly of Carroll’s summer signing continues to be felt, very difficult to guess when, if ever, he will be available again.

