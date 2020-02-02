Opinion

Norwich fans comments after Newcastle United draw – Can’t quite believe it…

Norwich fans have seen their team win only once on their Premier League travels this season, at Everton.

In total, supporters of the Canaries had seen only four Premier League wins in total from their first 24 games.

The 1,800 or Norwich fans left St James Park wondering how they hadn’t doubled their way wins and done the double over Newcastle United.

They may down but not quite beaten yet, a bit like their team.

They dominated play and chances against Newcastle United but somehow only picked up a point.

Interesting to read their reaction…

Norwich fans commenting via their Pink Un message board:

‘Season in a nutshell.

Newcastle were absolutely sh.t and again we’ve not won.’

‘Every other team in the league would have beaten Newcastle today.

Some of that finishing and composure in the box was embarrassing. Just pure panic and hesitation. ‘

‘Great performance, nothing wrong. Just not quite happening.

Pukki should have scored at least one. Too wasteful.’

‘Feels like a loss.’

‘Two points dropped.’

‘Glad I’m not a newcastle fan. They were dire.’

‘Totally dominated, against a team that was quite frankly more like the bottom side than anybody else I have seen this season, missed chance after chance.

Just not clinical enough.’

‘In a game we’ve been the better team by far.

Farke can’t put the ball in the net himself but one of those starting 11 should have done.’

‘Usual stale rubbish from motd.

Shearer – yet again and for the umpteenth time – given several minutes to tell everyone how rubbish his team is and all we get is about 5 secs of “Norwich had a couple of chances”.’

‘I feel pretty confident that if the season started again now we’d stay up. We’ve got to grips with things recently and are the better side in most of our games but I think we’ve left ourselves too much to do.

If Pukki hadn’t forgotten how to score since his toe injury or Byram had taken a couple of the crucial chances that have fallen his way then it could be different.’

‘We’ve dominated teams like we did Newcastle on so many occasions and got f.ck all to show for it. Unbelievable really.’

‘I’m nowhere near as down as some seem to be after this game.

Newcastle were not good but they often played will all 11 behind the ball.

It was always going to be tough to break that and put one away.

A few chances for Pukki where you would like to one in the net, but nothing that you say he must score that.

They let us control the game and played a solidly frustrating style today.’

‘Last two league games I’ve seen us create enough chances to beat Spurs and today totally dominate Newcastle .

Nothing clever or big changes needed, the pieces are in place as far as I’m concerned, it’s just not clicking .

That’s how football is sometimes. It just doesn’t click ….. and for whatever reason, then bang, it does .

Frustrates the f.ck out of me as I know it does out of you!

Right, sermon over, night out in Newcastle now.’

‘Enjoy mate! I love a night out in the Toon. We went up for the European rugby finals last May.

Really good vibe around the Stack on Pilgrim Street, loads of alfresco bars and street food.’

‘I don’t often get to see the boys play as I live and work in Durham.

Before the game met a couple chaps from Kings Lynn in Rosie’s Bar.

The Newcastle fan who had kindly offered me a free ticket to sit with him was fascinated as although i have been in the North East since 1981 he still thought i sounded like a Norfolk boy.

The two chaps couldn’t understand how someone with my accent could know more than them about Norwich. All made for a great day out.

Yes we should have won and i was disappointed not to see Drmic come on as i think he would have caused the toon problems.

Painful…..definitely not….not for me anyway. Can i just add that all the way home to Durham i heard Toon fans saying how they wish they played like us.’

