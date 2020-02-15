News

Newcastle v Sunderland – Red cards and goals as United kids complete derby double on Friday night

It was Newcastle v Sunderland on Friday night.

The Under 23s (reserve) teams from the two clubs meeting at St James Park. which is the closest we get to a derby these days with the Mackems in League One, the last first team Newcastle v Sunderland match back in 2016.

The two clubs play their reserve team football in the second division of the Under 23s set-up and Newcastle are finally running into a little bit of form after a very poor season.

After only four wins in the first 13 league matches, NUFC Under 23s had then won two of three games, before making it three from four on Friday night.

It only took two minutes for United to take the lead, Rosaire Longelo crossing from the left, Tom Allan (currently training with the first team) supplying the finish.

However, the hammering some might have expected never happened, Sunderland only have one point and had conceded 48 goals in 16 games but they showed some derby fight.

They more than held their own and had chances to get back into the game, only for Jake Turner in the Newcastle goal to be in good form.

It took 71 minutes for Newcastle to be comfortable, Longelo again the creator as his corner was headed home by Yannick Toure.

Elias Sorensen had the last word after a poor personal performance, the Danish striker reacting to a challenge from Sunderland captain Jack Bainbridge in the final seconds, after some handbags from the pair, they were both sent off.

A crowd of 1,644 there to see a derby win though not the best of performances, final score Newcastle 2 Sunderland 0.

The updated table seeing Newcastle’s Under 23s move up to seventh of twelve in the reserves set-up’s second division, Sunderland retaining rock bottom spot.

Newcastle United’s Under 23s won 2-0 at Eppleton in October against Sunderland, so a satisfying derby double completed without conceding a goal.

