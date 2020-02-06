Player Ratings

Newcastle v Oxford player ratings from fans – Fair reflection of what happened on Tuesday night

The results of the Newcastle v Oxford player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Tuesday night.

Three stand out players as NUFC at last made it through two rounds of the FA Cup in the same season under Mike Ashley.

It might have taken four matches and extra time against two League One sides but we got there.

For the supporters, Sean Longstaff (7.5) just edged man of the match.

A very good performance in a more attacking role and topped off by a superb goal.

Talking of superb goals…substitute Allan Saint-Maximin was Newcastle’s main/only threat in the second hour of the 120 minutes, scoring a brilliant winner.

At the back, Jamaal Lascelles bounced back from a not so great display against Norwich to hold it together at the back on Tuesday night and help guide Newcastle into the promised land of the fifth round.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Oxford player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

