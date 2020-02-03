Player Ratings

Newcastle v Norwich player ratings from fans – True reflection of what happened on Saturday

The results of the Newcastle v Norwich player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Saturday.

Martin Dubravka (8.2) rated NUFC’s man of the match, if only the bookies would take bets on who will be Newcastle’s MOTM EVERY week.

Only three other starters were rated 5.0 or better by fans.

Fernandez (6.3) doing his best to hold it together at the back with the help of Clark (5.8).

Whilst Miguel Almiron (5.3) as always tried to get the team up the pitch but given minimal help by others.

(Apologies – The company that supplies the automated player ratings had a technical problem and subs Rose & Lazaro weren’t included)

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 9.30am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Norwich player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

