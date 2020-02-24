Player Ratings

Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings from fans – Savage but fair

The results of the Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Saturday.

Steve Bruce bizarrely tried to blame Martin Dubravka for the defeat because he let the free-kick in.

Newcastle fans thinking very definitely.

Maybe on another day he would have saved van Aanholt’ excellent free-kick but otherwise Martin Dubravka (8.1) pulled off a series of brilliant save that kept the score down and was easily the fans’ MOTM.

Elsewhere in the starting eleven it was pretty desperate stuff, only two outfield players rated 4.0 or better.

Allan Saint-Maximin (5.4) was Newcastle’s sole threat but had no help from Steve Bruce’ tactics/formation or his teammates.

Whilst Miguel Almiron (4.2) yet again worked tirelessly but left hamstrung by way the team set-up.

At the very bottom end, five of the ten outfield players were rated below 3.0 by Newcastle fans.

Nabil Bentaleb (2.0) was shocking and lost the ball repeatedly, Danny Rose (2.4) doesn’t look fit or really into playing for NUFC so far, whilst Valentino Lazaro (2.8) was increasingly a weakness in defence in the final hour of the game, until his eventual red card. Steve Bruce has bizarrely talked of Lazaro as possibly having been Newcastle’s best player on Saturday, quite mad. Bruce’s formation clearly not helping the player either, asked to mainly defend as a wing-back when his best position is as an out and out winger.

None of the January loan trio have done anything so far to suggest they deserve a place in the team.

Sean Longstaff (2.4) was very poor also but not helped as Steve Bruce’s set-up left them outnumbered in central midfield and as for Joelinton (2.4), what can you say? The kind of performance we are now used to.

The three centre-backs did their best to hold it together as Palace dominated, Fernandez (3.8) the best of the trio, with Schar (3.7) and Lascelles (3.2) also battling away against the odds.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 9.30am Monday:

If you haven't already put in your Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

