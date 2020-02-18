Player Ratings

Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings from fans – Fair reflection of what happened on Sunday

The results of the Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Sunday.

(When asking Newcastle fans to rate the players, we included the following message: ‘Apologies but the automated system our ratings supplier uses, is showing Matty Longtaff playing instead of Federico Fernandez, so please rate Matty as Fernandez’)

Allan Saint-Maximin (6.7) rated NUFC’s man of the match, on pretty much a lone mission in terms of providing any goal threat against Arsenal. At times the end product is still not there but played well and hit the post.

Only three other starters were rated 5.0 or better by fans.

Ciaran Clark (5.2) doing his best to hold it together at the back, whilst Dubravka (5.1) was at fault for the third goal but otherwise did ok.

Miguel Almiron (5.1) as always tried to get the team up the pitch but the negative set up meaning like ASM he had to run with the ball from inside his own half with minimal help from teammates.

As for the very lowest ratings, four players failed to even reach the 4.0 mark.

Joelinton (3.2) putting one half decent chance wide and the fact he only touched the ball three times in the Arsenal box, a clear sign of the striker’s failings and of the team set-up. You wonder just what happens on the training ground.

The likes of Hayden, Ritchie and Matty Longstaff were left on the sidelines and not good news to see all three January loan players filling the other low rating spots.

Bentaleb (3.3), Lazaro (3.8) and Rose (3.9) all fading badly as the game went on.

Many fans questioning the wisdom of bringing in unfit players who have hardly played in recent months on short-term deals.

The other three players having below par games as well, with Lascelles (4.1) and Fernandez (4.2) not at their best and Sean Longstaff (4.4) having the odd moment but not really able to impose himself on the game.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 16 February 2020 4.30pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 54, Pepe 57, Ozil 90, Lacazette 90+5

Possession was Arsenal 69%, Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Arsenal 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Arsenal 7, Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 5, Newcastle 6

Crowd: 60,188 (3,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Lazaro (Hayden 74), Fernandez (Ritchie 75), Lascelles, Clark (Schar 83), Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Atsu

