Opinion

Newcastle United transfer claims – These are the most embarrassing

Newcastle United transfer claims, I suppose we should be immune to it now.

We know the score, as newspapers see their paper sales rapidly disappear, the desperation for clicks online grows at an even faster rate.

Surely though there is ridiculous and then there is RIDICULOUS.

Newcastle United transfer stories are rarely credible at the best of times but these below really take the biscuit.

We have just had 31 days when Newcastle United could purchase players but didn’t buy a single one.

Then as soon as January has ended, there has been a deluge of newspaper stories naming players who Newcastle United are going to definitely/probably/maybe buy.

Totally pointless stories, especially when the next transfer window is months away.

This is just a small sample of the nonsense now we are in February, when Newcastle United can’t buy anybody…

Newcastle United consider summer move for Sheffield United-linked striker – report (Shields Gazette – 11 February 2020)

Newcastle United are among a number of clubs tracking Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis

Newcastle United frontrunners for Said Benrahma transfer ahead of Arsenal (Daily Star – 11 February 2020)

‘Newcastle are leading the race for Brentford ace Said Benrahma’

Newcastle United linked with exciting summer move for £9.9m-rated forward (Shields Gazette – 7 February 2020)

Newcastle United are reportedly fighting two European giants for the signature of Fluminense youngster Marcos Paulo.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle ‘interested in Wigan defender Antonee Robinson’ (The Mail – 11 February 2020)

Newcastle United ‘join race’ for Manchester United and Tottenham target (Shields Gazette – 12 February 2020)

‘…the Magpies are showing an interest in Fenerbahce’s 6 foot 4 inch striker Vedat Muriqi.’

Pride of place though surely goes to this absolute…rubbish, naming as many as six players Newcastle United are ‘tipped to sign in the summer’…

The six players Newcastle United are tipped to sign in the summer (Chronicle – 10 February 2020)

Newcastle tipped to sign six players in the summer transfer window

Frank Kessie, Alfredo Morelos, Cody Gakpo, Boubakary Soumare, Said Benrahma, Danny Rose

At least when we read baseless Newcastle United transfer stories in an actual transfer window, a small part of you thinks just maybe…but as for this above???

