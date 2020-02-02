Opinion

‘Newcastle United takeover (fakeover) – The press to blame’

Now I don’t like or trust Mike Ashley one little bit…however, I don’t just blame him for what’s gone on this week.

Sure enough when Newcastle United takeover talk broke last Saturday (31 January), I thought he’s at it again – transfer window, ticket renewals and all that.

Then on reading into it I was actually hopeful, if we are honest, even the most cynical of us got a little bit excited.

A week on and my initial instincts appear to be justified.

We will never know who leaked information in the first place but whoever it was, has a lot to answer for.

Was it Ashley trying to bring a takeover to a head and/or flush out other potential bidders, or the consortium alerting us of Mike Ashley’s reluctance to sell?

Then the bizarre claim allegedly via the club, about two other bids, one from Russians. I thought Mike Ashley wanted a privacy clause written into negotiations?

At about the same point he sanctioned a £40m bid for a midfielder, just what you do when you want to sell the club and need a centre forward!

Either way, the press are to blame for any false hopes, the position was exaggerated and distorted from all sections of the media. That’s unforgivable and typical of the sensationalism they put before people’s feelings.

I don’t believe there is a Newcastle fan out there who didn’t get a little bit curious.

Here is some of the fiction, not exactly word for word:

The takeover is at an advanced stage and should be completed within 24 to 36 hours

The takeover is a 90% certainty

The hard work has been done and there’s just fine detail to sort out

Links in football and finance tell me that it’s genuine this time

Only Ashley can stop this now, the consortium are determined to see it through

The deal has been agreed at £340m but there are complications to deal with

Etc etc

What a hoot, the truth is there has been contact, maybe even talks, but there has been no bid, no due diligence carried out, no exclusivity, no contact with the Premier League and no deposit paid. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was just mild interest. Reports today suggest that the Saudis’ real target is Manchester United.

So there you have it, another Ashley wind up, a publicity stunt, or just sensationalism in the extreme?

Maybe a bit of everything?

One thing for sure, you can’t sell without a bid so I don’t just blame Mike Ashley this time. The media disgust me.

