Newcastle United set to appoint coach from Ipswich Town – Report

Newcastle United are finally set to fill a coaching role after three and a half months, with Ipswich Town supplying the new man.

On 4 November 2019 it was reported (see below) that after trouble behind the scenes, Neil Redfearn had walked away from Newcastle United, even though he didn’t have another job to go to.

The NUFC Under 23s head coach/manager had less than four months earlier been in charge of Newcastle United first team pre-season preparations alongside Ben Dawson, before Steve Bruce was eventually appointed.

Never the quickest at doing anything, Newcastle have had Academy chief Dawson also looking after the Under 23s.

Independent Ipswich Town website TWTD now say that their information is that Ipswich Town Under 23s joint manager Chris Hogg is now to finally fill the vacancy at Newcastle.

The 34 year old former Hibernian defender has been involved on the Academy coaching side at Ipswich Town since 2013 and worked his way up to be joint manager of their Under 23s set-up.

The Mag – 5 November 2019:

In a brief official statement on Tuesday afternoon, Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of Neil Redfearn.

The former Leeds boss had only been in the job for five months and the club have given no indication as to why he has gone.

News emerged on Monday night (see below) that Neil Readfearn hadn’t travelled to the reserve team’s away game at Villa Park.

That was then followed this morning by reports saying the NUFC reserve head coach had put in a resignation letter, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ within the structure of the coaching environment.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that Neil Redfearn has stepped down from his role as head coach of the club’s under-23 side.

He officially took up the position in June 2019 and also assisted Ben Dawson during the first team’s pre-season trip to China in July.

The club would like to thank Neil for his service and wishes him well for the future.’

The Mag – 5 November 2019 (Earlier today):

Monday night brought surprising news of trouble behind the scenes in the Newcastle United coaching set-up.

The Mail revealing that due to conflict with the club, Neil Redfearn hadn’t travelled to Aston Villa.

The Under 23s playing at Villa Park, losing 3-2 but Florian Lejeune getting a valuable 71 minutes of action on his way back to first team availability.

The report said that Neil Redfearn was set to quit because he was at odds with a younger coach (newspapers now naming him as Liam Bramley) who was recently appointed by Academy boss Ben Dawson as Redfearn’s assistant.

Ben Dawson himself had progressed quickly within the club when stepping up and taking over with the reserves when Peter Beardsley was put on gardening leave whilst racism and bullying allegations were investigated. Dawson then moving up again to Academy boss and head of non-first team coaching with Redfearn brought in for the second string job.

Now on Tuesday morning, the Northern Echo have revealed that Neil Redfearn has quit.

Their report saying the NUFC reserve head coach cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ within the structure of the coaching environment below first-team level that had made his position ‘untenable’, within his resignation letter that has been handed to the club.

The Mag – 4 November 2019:

Monday night has brought news that Neil Redfearn has walked out on Newcastle United.

It is reported that the NUFC Under 23s Head Coach has had a dispute with a younger coach.

The Mail saying that a complaint was made about Neil Redfearn (on the right above) to Academy chief Ben Dawson.

The report says that this has been an ongoing conflict between the two coaches.

The end of last week saw all parties brought together to try and sort it out, only for The Mail to say that this solved nothing and the problems/tensions still remain.

The Under 23s travelled to Villa Park on Monday night but the report says that Neil Redfearn didn’t travel and is now set to walk away from Newcastle United.

The United second string lost against Aston Villa 3-2 but the big news is that Florian Lejeune got another 71 minutes of action as he work towards full fitness.

The NUFC Under 23s aren’t having a great season, tonight was their 13th match (all competitions) and they have won four, lost eight and drawn one.

Neil Redfearn was manager of Leeds for a matter of month and later went into women’s football, working at Doncaster Belles and Liverpool Ladies.

Amidst the chaos this past summer, only weeks after getting the job as reserve team head coach, Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson found themselves in charge of first team pre-season preparation and were in charge when the squad flew out to China for the pre-season tournament, before Steve Bruce was confirmed as head coach (of the first team).

The Mail say they approached the club about Neil Redfearn’s situation but they declined to comment.

