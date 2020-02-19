Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United sending a scout to watch Alexander Sorloth – Report

Crystal Palace paid £9m for Alexander Sorloth in January 2018.

However, the Norwegian international proved to be a major disappointment.

After 16 Premier League appearances and no goals, the striker was sent to Gent for the final four months of last season, scoring four in the Belgian league.

The 24 year old then moved on loan again last summer, joining Trabzonspor on a two year loan deal with a buying option of £5m, as Palace hoped to save on wages and maybe get back half what they paid for the forward.

Life in Turkey has suited Alexander Sorloth and he is top scorer in the Turkish league, his 17 goals in 21 league matches helping to put Trabzonspor top of the table.

This Saturday, Trabzanspor are away at Besiktas and Fotospor in Turkey are reporting that their information is that Newcastle United will have scouts there to watch the striker, with Monaco and Brighton also represented.

As we know all too well, finding a reliable goalscorer can be tricky.

The signings of Joelinton and Andy Carroll have been a disaster, with one goal between them. Defenders have saved the day (so far) at both ends, with them contributing 12 of Newcastle’s paltry 24 Premier League goals.

Trabzanspor can activate the buying option at any time, so could pay Palace £5m this summer and then instantly sell him back to a Premier League club for significantly more.

No doubt Newcastle will be linked with many strikers ahead of the summer window but one thing for sure, it would be gross negligence o go into next season relying on Carroll and Joelinton once again.

