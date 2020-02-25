News

Newcastle United player of the season with latest outstanding stats

Martin Dubravka quickly became Mr Reliable when he arrived at St James Park.

Stepping up to a major European league for the first time at the mature age of 29, he excelled from the off when making his debut at home to Manchester United with Newcastle deep in relegation trouble.

Martin Dubravka kept a clean sheet and was man of the match as NUFC beat the Mancs 1-0 in February 2018.

He has never looked back and on Saturday at Palace started his 77th Premier League match in a row for Newcastle United.

The keeper only conceded 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches in 2017/18, only two clubs outside the top four conceded less than Newcastle that season.

Seamlessly moving into 2018/19, Martin Dubravka made it 50 Premier League appearances in a row.

The NUFC keeper conceding only 48 goals in 38 games despite it being yet another relegation fight. Once again only two clubs outside the top four conceded less goals than Newcastle.

Fast forward to 2019/20 and goals have been conceded at a faster rate by Martin Dubravka, with 41 in 27 PL games so far, as Steve Bruce’s negative/chaotic tactics have invited opposition teams to dominate and create far more chances.

His average goals per game conceded for Newcastle being:

2017/18: 0.91 goals per game

2018/19: 1.26 goals per game

2019/20: 1.52 goals per game

An overall NUFC record of 100 conceded in 77 PL matches, an average of 1.30 goals per game.

What is the true story of this season though.

Can Martin Dubravka really be as good as, or even better than, last season when he is conceding more goals?

Here are some extra helpful statistics to give a more complete picture.

New updated stats from The Other 14 on number of saves and save percentages this season:

As you can see, out of the goalkeepers at the 14 non-big six clubs (in reality, this means all PL goalkeepers, as even though they aren’t having great seasons, the Arsenal, Spurs and Man Utd keepers will not face nearly as many shots as the Newcastle star), Martin Dubravka has:

Saved more shots (14) from inside the six yard box than any other PL goalkeeper.

Saved more (79) from inside the penalty area than any other.

Saved more (34) shots from outside the area than all but the Bournemouth keeper.

Saved more (113) total shots than any other, fully 21 more shots saved than any of his rivals!

