Newcastle United Officially confirm – The 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season

Newcastle United have confirmed the 25 man Premier League squad for the remainder of this season.

After the closure of the January Transfer Window, the club had to give the list of senior players to the Premier League.

Only these senior players can play in the remaining 13 Premier League games, those who come under the Under 21 category can also play, not having to be named in the official senior squad.

The Premier League confirming…

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):

Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel

Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio

Bentaleb, Nabil*

Carroll, Andrew Thomas*

Clark, Ciaran*

Darlow, Karl*

Dubravka, Martin

Elliot, Robert*

Fernandez, Federico

Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*

Hayden, Isaac Scot*

Krafth, Emil Henry Kristoffer

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Lazaro, Valentin Lando

Lejeune, Florian Gregoire Claude

Longstaff, Sean David*

Manquillo Gaitan, Javier

Muto, Yoshinori

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Rose, Daniel Lee*

Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Shelvey, Jonjo*

Twasam, Christian Atsu

Yedlin, Deandre

No massive surprises.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems drop out of the original NUFC 25 man squad that played the first six months of the season, both due to injury.

Whilst Ki Sung-yeung also drops out after agreeing with the club to terminate his NUFC contract early.

Coming into the squad are the three loan players – Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro.

The four senior players that remain at St James Park but are not included are Jamie Sterry, Liam Gibson, Henri Saivet and Jack Colback, although Colback is also injured.

In addition, Matty Longstaff can play for the first team as Under 21 players aren’t included in the senior squad 25 man list, he is one of 40 NUFC Under 21 players confirmed by the Premier League.

U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)

Allan, Thomas David

Anderson, Elliot Junior

Bailey, Owen John Edward

Barrett, Ryan Thomas

Brannen, Lewis Paul

Brown, William George

Carlyon, Nathan Matthew

Cass, Lewis Graham

De Bolle, Lucas

Ebanks, Tai Graham

Fernandez Satue, Victor

Flaherty, Stanley

Francillette, Ludwig Georges

Gamblin, Lucas Ralph

Gilchrist, Josh Gordon

Harker, Nathan

Harrison, Joshua

Langley, Daniel David

Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire

Longstaff, Matthew Ben

Marshall, Oliver Joshua

McEntee, Oisin Michael

Midgley, Thomas Jack

Oliver, Joe Alexander

Reed, Kain

Rounsfell, George David Alan

Sangare, Mohammed

Scott, Joshua

Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge

Stephenson, Dylan Jay

Swailes, Jude Christopher

Thomson, Regan Alexander

Toure, Fode Yannick

Turner, Jake Edward

Walters, Oliver Reece

Watts, Kelland John William James

White, Joe Peter

Wilson, Adam Ayiro

Young, Jack

