Newcastle United Officially confirm – The 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season
Newcastle United have confirmed the 25 man Premier League squad for the remainder of this season.
After the closure of the January Transfer Window, the club had to give the list of senior players to the Premier League.
Only these senior players can play in the remaining 13 Premier League games, those who come under the Under 21 category can also play, not having to be named in the official senior squad.
The Premier League confirming…
Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):
Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel
Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio
Bentaleb, Nabil*
Carroll, Andrew Thomas*
Clark, Ciaran*
Darlow, Karl*
Dubravka, Martin
Elliot, Robert*
Fernandez, Federico
Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*
Hayden, Isaac Scot*
Krafth, Emil Henry Kristoffer
Lascelles, Jamaal*
Lazaro, Valentin Lando
Lejeune, Florian Gregoire Claude
Longstaff, Sean David*
Manquillo Gaitan, Javier
Muto, Yoshinori
Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*
Rose, Daniel Lee*
Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee
Schar, Fabian Lukas
Shelvey, Jonjo*
Twasam, Christian Atsu
Yedlin, Deandre
No massive surprises.
Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems drop out of the original NUFC 25 man squad that played the first six months of the season, both due to injury.
Whilst Ki Sung-yeung also drops out after agreeing with the club to terminate his NUFC contract early.
Coming into the squad are the three loan players – Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro.
The four senior players that remain at St James Park but are not included are Jamie Sterry, Liam Gibson, Henri Saivet and Jack Colback, although Colback is also injured.
In addition, Matty Longstaff can play for the first team as Under 21 players aren’t included in the senior squad 25 man list, he is one of 40 NUFC Under 21 players confirmed by the Premier League.
U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)
Allan, Thomas David
Anderson, Elliot Junior
Bailey, Owen John Edward
Barrett, Ryan Thomas
Brannen, Lewis Paul
Brown, William George
Carlyon, Nathan Matthew
Cass, Lewis Graham
De Bolle, Lucas
Ebanks, Tai Graham
Fernandez Satue, Victor
Flaherty, Stanley
Francillette, Ludwig Georges
Gamblin, Lucas Ralph
Gilchrist, Josh Gordon
Harker, Nathan
Harrison, Joshua
Langley, Daniel David
Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire
Longstaff, Matthew Ben
Marshall, Oliver Joshua
McEntee, Oisin Michael
Midgley, Thomas Jack
Oliver, Joe Alexander
Reed, Kain
Rounsfell, George David Alan
Sangare, Mohammed
Scott, Joshua
Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge
Stephenson, Dylan Jay
Swailes, Jude Christopher
Thomson, Regan Alexander
Toure, Fode Yannick
Turner, Jake Edward
Walters, Oliver Reece
Watts, Kelland John William James
White, Joe Peter
Wilson, Adam Ayiro
Young, Jack
