Opinion

Newcastle United Man of The Match awards in 2019/20 help explain a lot

There are now 25 Premier League matches played and interesting to have a look at the Newcastle United Man of The Match awards in 2019/20.

After every match we ask fans to mark players out of 10 in our interactive player ratings.

These then give eventual overall player ratings based on thousands of Newcastle fans’ views.

So what do they tell us about this season so far?

Well, one player stands out the proverbial mile.

Without Martin Dubravka and just an average goalkeeper, Newcastle United would surely be in the relegation zone.

Here are all 25 Premier League matches showing the Newcastle United Man of The Match and his overall game rating from thousands of fans voting, in the games where Dubravka wasn’t MOTM, we have indicated in brackets how high he was rated amongst the NUFC players:

Martin Dubravka (8.2) Newcastle 0 Norwich 0

Florian Lejeune (8.6) Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Dubravka second highest 7.5)

Ciaran Clark (8.4) Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 (Dubravka second highest 7.8)

Martin Dubravka (8.6) Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Martin Dubravka (7.3) Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

Martin Dubravka (6.6) Newcastle 1 Everton 2

Matty Longstaff (5.4) Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1 (Dubravka seventh highest – 3.7)

Javier Manquillo (8.7) Newcastle 1 Palace 0 (Dubravka third highest – 8.4)

Martin Dubravka (6.0) Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Martin Dubravka (8.7) Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Martin Dubravka (9.4) Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Martin Dubravka (8.3) Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Martin Dubravka (6.2) Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Ciaran Clark (8.3) Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 (Dubravka sixth highest – 7.2)

Allan Saint-Maximin (8.1) West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 (Dubravka ninth highest – 6.8)

Allan Saint-Maximin (6.7) Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 (Dubravka tenth highest – 4.8)

Martin Dubravka (6.7) Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Matty Longstaff (9.0) Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0 (Dubravka fifth highest – 7.4)

Fabian Schar (3.6) Newcastle 0 Leicester 5 (Dubravka second highest – 2.7)

Allan Saint-Maximin (6.9) Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 (Dubravka third highest – 6.4)

Paul Dummett (6.8) Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 (Dubravka fourth highest – 5.4)

Fabian Schar (7.1) Newcastle 1 Watford 1 (Dubravka second highest – 6.5)

Paul Dummett (9.2) Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 (Dubravka fourth highest – 7.8)

Martin Dubravka (5.7) Norwich 3 Newcastle 1

Isaac Hayden (6.9) Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 (Dubravka third highest – 6.0)

So in 11 of the 25 games, fans rated Martin Dubravka as the Newcastle United Man of The Match.

Even more remarkably maybe, the keeper was in the top three ratings 18 times and outside the top five on only four occasions.

Steve Bruce’s reliance on Dubravka saving the day has become even greater as the season has gone on, in the last 13 PL matches, the goalkeeper was NUFC MOTM nine times, second highest twice and third on one occasion, only the 4-1 hammering at Old Trafford saw him lower (seventh) than top three.

