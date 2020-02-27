News

Newcastle United lose key player for rest of season – Report

Thursday morning has brought an ‘exclusive’ on Ciaran Clark.

The Star say that they have been told that after visiting a specialist, the central defender won’t play again this season.

Limping away from The Emirates in a protective boot two weeks ago, the situation didn’t look great.

Only just over two months of the season left and it was always going to be unlikely having suffered ankle ligament damage.

Whilst Newcastle have got real strength at centre-back, the stats tell you just how good Ciaran Clark s been, comparing the 14 Premier League matches he has played this season, to the 13 he has missed:

With Ciaran Clark:

Played 14 Won 6 Drawn 5 Lost 3 Goals For 17 Goal Against 17

Without Ciaran Clark:

Played 13 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 9 Goals For 7 Goal Against 24

The latest defeat without Ciaran Clark was last week at Palace matters not helped by Steve Bruce replacing Clark with Fabian Schar out of position on the left, instead of Florian Lejeune who was the natural replacement.

The Star report:

‘EXCLUSIVE: Ciaran Clark will be unavailable for the remainder of the season due to ankle ligament damage and it leaves Steve Bruce’s Newcastle short at the back

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments at Arsenal a fortnight ago.

Clark’s injury is a major blow to the Toon’s survival prospects with the Republic of Ireland international having been in excellent form since breaking into the side last October.

…after seeing a specialist, Clark’s been told he won’t play again until next season. He is the third Newcastle defender to be ruled out for the entire campaign.’

