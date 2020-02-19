News

Newcastle United Live TV matches announcement imminent – 5 more games could be moved

A decision on further Newcastle United Live TV matches is set to be announced by the end of this week.

Friday 21 February is the date that the Premier League and TV companies told us to expect an announcement on which PL matches had been selected for live TV in April.

As the season draws to a close, interesting to see which matches, if any, are chosen. When the announcement was made for March, no NUFC games were selected for live broadcast.

The games under threat this time are:

April 2020

Saturday 4 Bournemouth v Newcastle 3pm

Sat 11 Newcastle v West Ham 3pm

Sat 18 Man City v Newcastle 3pm

Sat 25th Watford v Newcastle 3pm

Newcastle United have been on live TV 16 times already this season from 31 games.

Though we now have a run of five Saturday 3pm Premier League matches scheduled, none of them on live TV. Plus the FA Cup fifth round game on Tuesday 3 March (8pm kick-off) wasn’t selected for live TV either.

As well as the four Premier League games in April which could be moved, Aston Villa at home on Saturday 21 March is also now under threat.

If Newcastle beat West Brom, the FA Cup quarter-finals are set to be played that weekend, so the Villa game would need a new date.

Similarly, whether the away game at Man City on 18 April is picked for live TV or not, it could still end up moved. As that is FA Cup semi-final weekend, so if either Man City and/or Newcastle United reach the semis…

The confirmed match schedule so far – up to end of March 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 28 Newcastle 1 Leicester 1 (lost on penalties) 7.45m

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Saturday 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle 1 Everton 2 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 3pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 3pm

Tuesday 14 – Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 7.45pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton 2 Newcastle 2 7.30pm

Saturday 25 – Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 3pm

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Newcastle 0 Norwich City 0 3pm

Tuesday 4 – Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) 8.05pm (BBC1)

Sunday 16 – Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 29 – Newcastle v Burnley 3pm

March 2020

Tuesday 3 – West Brom v Newcastle 8pm

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) 3pm