Newcastle United fan Adam Armstrong makes it 11 goals – Watch his latest two here

Adam Armstrong was long talked about as the local lad who could at last come through in the forward position.

Scoring for fun in the younger age groups for both Newcastle United and England, could he do it at first team level in the top tier.

Going to Coventry as an 18 year old and scoring 20 in 38 League One starts (and two sub appearances), it was great progress.

However, the following two seasons Adam Armstrong struggled when stepping up to the Championship on loan, only seven goals for Barnsley and Bolton in 35 Championship starts (and 19 sub appearances).

A drop back to League One in January 2018 (nine goals in 17 starts and four sub appearances helping Blackburn to promotion) looked to back up the belief that he was too good for League One but maybe even the Championship would be a challenge.

Signed on a permanent deal for a reported £2m in summer 2018, Adam Armstrong last season managed five goals in 31 Championship starts (13 as sub).

However, a very different story this time, Armstrong turning 23 earlier this month and after two goals (watch below) he is on a very decent 11 Championship goals in 30 starts (four as sub).

He is a natural finisher (as you can see below) but can he get into the positions?

Definitely in League One, now looking the part in the Championship, can he progress again and do it in the Premier League?

Good luck to the lifelong Newcastle fan and difficult to imagine he could have done any worse than Gayle, Muto, Carroll and Joelinton with one PL goal between them so far this season…

Armstrong’s first goal is at 0.04, the penalty incident (never a penalty) and Armstrong’s spot-kick is at 1.09, he has an effort saved for a hat-trick on 3.57 and then at 5.15 in final seconds sprints away from the defence only to be whistled for offside.

Adam Armstrong when leaving Newcastle on permanent deal to Blackburn – 7 August 2018:

“The last few days have been the hardest in my career.

“I have decided to leaved the club I have supported since I was a young boy, as my dad and his dad did before me.

“I’m proud to have been able to wear the black and white shirt and will treasure those memories forever.

“I will still support Newcastle for the rest of my life and wish the club the best for the future.

“My new team and team mates await me and I can’t wait to start continuing the success we built on last season.

“Blackburn are like Newcastle a fantastic club with an amazing fan base and a local community that wants success and I hope I can help in building something great.

“It’s an exciting time ahead and I can’t wait to get started.”

