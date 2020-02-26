Transfer Rumours

Newcastle interested in Joelinton’s ex-Hoffenheim teammate with £21m release clause – Report

Newcastle United have turned their attention to Florian Grillitsch according to reports on Wednesday morning.

German media reporting that along with Southampton, Newcastle United are watching the 24 year old ahead of a potential bid.

This season has seen regular claims that a big Newcastle priority is a new defensive midfielder, with indeed Steve Bruce claiming that in January a bid of around £40m had been agreed for a mystery one, only for the player to say no.

That midfielder that the alleged offer had supposedly been made for, was later revealed to be Lille’s defensive midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Nabil Bentaleb has come in on loan from German club Schalke with a reported £8.5m buyout clause at the end of the season. However, so far he has looked a lot worse than what Newcastle have already got, with many fans baffled as to why Steve Bruce is playing him ahead of Isaac Hayden.

Florian Grillitsch is in his third season with Hoffenheim after a move fro Werder Bremen in 2017 and played alongside Joelinton, before his move to Tyneside.

Claims of interest from Newcastle in players from the Bundesliga maybe perk up a little more interest these days, with the likes of Joelinton, Willems, Bentaleb all recruited in these past seven months.

However, if Grillitsch does move to Tyneside, it won’t be anywhere near Joelinton’s fee, or indeed Soumare’s valuation.

Sportbild say that Florian Grillitsch actually has two release clauses agreed with Hoffenheim.

One is for 20m euros (approx £16.8m), with a higher 25m euros (approx £21m) if it is a Premier League club (they can see us coming!).

The 24 year old defensive midfielder has been a key figure for Hoffenheim and if he could translate that form to the Premier League then £21m wouldn’t be an indecent price in today’s market.

However, he would be very unlikely to increase the goals total at NUFC, Florian Grillitsch has a record these past three seasons in the Bundesliga of one goal and two assists in 2017/18, no goals and three assists last season, then no goals and three assists so far this season.

Other clubs such as Tottenham, Arsenal and Inter Milan are also said to have scouted the midfielder.

After three years with Hoffenheim, Sportbild claim that their information is that a move this summer is on the cards.

With a transfer set to happen before this summer’s European Championships, where Florian Grillitsch is set to line up alongside Valentino Lazaro for Austria.

