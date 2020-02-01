Videos

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Watch the official match highlights here as NUFC get very lucky point

It (somehow) ended Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors dominating the game but somehow not able to put the ball into the net.

Martin Dubravka outstanding, where would we be without him?

Gritty defending but Pukki and his teammates had great chances to finish this off any number of times.

Krul made a decent save when Joelinton should have done better, Almiron somehow putting the rebound wide.

Fernandez producing a late tip over from the former NUFC keeper.

Other than that it was all pretty much the visitors providing the goal threat.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

