Opinion

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

Ahead of today’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings after the final whistle, the game ending Newcastle 0 Norwich 0.

Hard to mark any players highly today.

The sheer lack of team shape when “attacking” and lack of movement is just frightening.

Yes they all work hard but we were up against Norwich and they probably had one of their easiest games of the season. Says something for a team that travels badly.

Timmy Krul, you remember him against Palermo flying around like a maniac and Spurs away in a 1-0 win where he made about 14 clear saves. Great servant to us. Well his goal was hardly peppered today, he maybe made two or three saves max.

Admittedly one was palmed to Almiron off Joelinton’s header – which he somehow inexplicably headed wide.

Miggy played mostly on the right and it basically halves him as a player, having to constantly cut inside instead of turning his legs. He was probably one of the better performers, but for me, him and ASM should have been swapped over onto opposite flanks to open the game out.

Yedlin can run like the wind but cannot cross to save his life! Frustrating to say the least.

Ritchie did whip in a couple of good crosses but was left exposed a couple of times when we made error after error letting Norwich stroll in and around our box from the right.

Dubravka was pulling off his usual heroics and no more so than in the first couple of minutes when he made a point blank save following a corner and header.

To mention Joelinton, he put it about in the first 15 minutes or so, but then went on to give the ball away nearly every time he got it and he is just shot. That’s spelled correctly by the way! Shot of all confidence and the gamble of thinking we couldn’t improve our striking options this window gone was just bizarre.

A point gained and a clean sheet, Rose and Lazaro on as subs, no more major injuries. That’s about the headlines.

Marks out of 10

Dubravka – 8

Did everything he needed to do and more.

Yedlin – 4

Ran like the wind. Crossed like Stevie Wonder. Subbed.

Clark – 7.5

Played well again.

Lascelles – 6

Played well but nearly blew it all giving it away for a counter late on.

Fernandez – 8

Crucial interception and tackle. Probably the pick of the bunch.

Ritchie – 7

Some good balls, worked as ever. Left open by ASM.

Hayden – 5

Worked hard but sat so deep. Off injured.

Bentaleb – 5.5

Neat but sat way too deep also and got passed around. Went into a couple of tackles at least.

ASM – 6.5

Ran and tried but too often in wrong areas.

Final ball bar one and his inability to strike the ball hard showed up. Subbed.

Almiron – 7

Wasted on the right.

Missed an open goal but tried to make things happen.

Joelinton – 3

First half he maybe would get a 6 but his attitude thereafter was poor.

Subs

Lazaro – 6

Promising.

Rose – 6

Aggressive into tackles. Song from the Strawberry corner ‘he likes fish and chips’…

Sean Longstaff – 6

For injured Hayden.

Manager – 5

Couldn’t change shape or formation.

Substitutes almost like for like.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

