Opinion

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal draw

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Last week was bad against Oxford but this was even worse!

Jamie Swan:

“What more can be said about this team’s lack of potency?

“Lucky to get away with a point in my opinion.

“Gambling on not bringing a striker in is going to bite us on the backside isn’t it?

“Missed open goal from Almiron but not much else to give Krul a hard afternoon.

“Easy day for him.”

David Punton:

“This was billed as the start of a big week for NUFC.

“Well, it’s got off to a a bit of a flat start.

“Drawing a blank here isn’t a complete disaster but it does leave us still desperately searching for goals from a front line the club opted not to strengthen.

“One more point towards the magic 40 but is Steve Bruce running out of ideas?

“That game today leaves me dreading Oxford on Tuesday night.”

GToon:

“The only way we are going to score is by hitting teams on the break with ASM or Almiron.

“The waste of money upfront is now starting to cost us as the opposition are not afraid of us scoring, so they can play a more confident attacking game against us.

“He needs to be dropped and shipped out on loan at the end of the season.

“Worst player to wear the shirt for many a year and pound for pound the biggest waste of money ever.”

Ben Cooper:

“United’s sloppiest performance of the season went thankfully unpunished as Norwich failed to turn any of their host of chances into goals.

“The better team and the more spirited one, only a lack of quality and our keeper meant all of the points aren’t on the way to Norfolk this evening.

“Only United’s defence can hold their heads up tonight.

“I wonder if Steve Bruce thinks we have enough strikers now…because we didn’t have any on the pitch today.”

Steve Hickey:

“Again, simply not good enough.

“This is not the first time either, who are we going to beat next?

“After what was in my opinion, a disappointing transfer window, the result comes to me as little surprise.

“My main concerns are the lack of a goalscorer, decent recruits but not match fit and only on loan, no forward thinking or stability.

“I’m sure we would sign 11 on loan if we could get away with it.

“Steve Bruce has lost some credibility in my eyes.

“At first I thought that it might be that the takeover/fakeover was genuine and Ashley didn’t want to invest, then came the bombshell, a £40m bid for a midfielder.

“That wouldn’t have happened if the club was genuinely up for sale.

“We have maybe a keen buyer but a reluctant seller.

“The game itself can best be described in one word that I’m not allowed to use on here!”

Matthew Robson:

“Steve Bruce is an absolute clown.

“Massive luck yet again and that was to get a home goalless draw against a team rock bottom of the league.

“His tactics are shocking and Joelinton was yet again totally isolated.

“The last four games have been two goalless draws and two other matches without a single serious effort on goal in the two 90 minute, incredible luck bringing four points in the injury time of the Everton and Chelsea matches.

“Anybody who thinks Steve Bruce is the man for the job cannot have watched these four matches.”

Nat Seaton:

“Turned out to be more of the same but this managed to be worse than previous games where we pinched a win and a draw.

“Norwich were poor, so we managed to come out of the game with a goalless draw, having played as poorly as we did.

“It’s another precious point towards that magical figure of 40 but it offered nothing as a game of footie.”

Paul Patterson:

“Oh dear.

“No surprises which game will be last on MOTD.

“Once again we were in the debt of Dubravka.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

