Videos

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Watch the official match highlights here as NUFC get a point

It ended Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 on Saturday afternoon.

This makes it only one win in the last ten Premier League games for Steve Bruce.

Whilst the NUFC team have only scored seven goals in the lasts twelve PL matches.

Watch below how the game unfolded.

A few hard luck stories maybe as Newcastle went close and had efforts deflected and blocked.

However, Rodriguez with the best chance of all, sent clear by a Newcastle player.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 3pm

Goals:

Possession was Burnley 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Burnley 8 Newcastle 21

Shots on target were Burnley 1 Newcastle 4

Corners were Burnley 7 Newcastle 11

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Allan Saint-Maximin 77), Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Crowd: 52,219 (Burnley 2,400)

(Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Boos at final whistle as no goals in over 6 hours and 1 win in 10 for Steve Bruce – Read HERE)

(Burnley 0-0 draw and 7 goals in 12 games – Steve Bruce says ‘easy decision’ not to start Saint-Maximin – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dull draw – Read HERE)

