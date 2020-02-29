Opinion

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

Ahead of today’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings after the final whistle, the game ending Newcastle 0 Burnley 0.

A game which we desperately wanted and needed to win, ended in another unwanted domino score. Double blank.

All the talk this week was about changing the team to a back four to get us further up the pitch.

To be fair to Bruce, he made the changes and we definitely had more of the ball in better areas.

Bad final decisions and a lack of bodies in the box denied us getting on the scoresheet but we never really looked like coming away with the points.

Ritchie hit an absolute sh.t-pinger that nearly flew in the top corner but although they huffed and puffed we were just typically shot shy.

Shelvey made a huge difference and was at the centre of everything of interest to black and whites.

Manquillo had a good comeback and outperformed his full-back opposite Rose.

Joelinton looks much better wide left and had an impact on the game but still doesn’t bust a gut to get in the box.

Gayle and Almiron at least had some movement across the line, some neat turns and a bit of pace – but just powder puff shots and tame efforts when slim pickings arose.

Burnley are comfortable in the league and borderline dirty, but good on them, an arm, knee or whatever in the back kept challenges spicy and their number five unnecessarily nailed Miggy in the second half.

Surprised ASM didn’t start and him coming on was the biggest cheer on another grim afternoon at SJP.

MARKS OUT OF 10:

Dubravka – 7

Not that busy for a change.

Manquillo – 6.5

Decent comeback.

Rose – 5

Still doesn’t look right. Probably could have marked lower.

Fernandez – 5

Not totally reassured.

Lascelles – 6

Better of the CBs.

Hayden – 5

Deserved to be recalled.

Shelvey – 7.5

In the middle of it. Sometimes most furthest forward.

Joelinton – 6

Much more involvement, probably one of his better games. Subbed.

Almiron – 7

Spun and ran into space across the front. Powder puff finishing the only downside.

Gayle – 6

We looked better with a striker in the team that was going to run into space. Dovetailed with Almiron reasonably well.

SUBS

St Maximin – 5.5

Not loads of time, usual tricks. Nothing to show.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 3pm

Goals:

Possession was Burnley 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Burnley 8 Newcastle 21

Shots on target were Burnley 1 Newcastle 4

Corners were Burnley 7 Newcastle 11

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Allan Saint-Maximin 77), Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Crowd: 52,219 (Burnley 2,400)

You can follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieSwan1


